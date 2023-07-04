Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model made fans sweat in her SIZZLING bikinis

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets the Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves in the sexiest of bikinis.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here are 8 times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis wherein she showed off her cleavage and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy black bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue beach waters and blue skies.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy forest green shimmery bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue skies. The bikini displays her breasts and cleavage completely.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and turns the tables with her sizzling avatar by going bare and covering her body with only gold body jewellery covering her and wearing dark brown bottoms to finish off her topless look.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and daring by flaunting her cleavage and toned abs in a risque black metallic chained halter-neck racy bikini ensemble with black belted bottoms which is irresistible.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks alluring and sultry in this wet and sizzling avatar by donning a bold pink plunging neckline bikini with a French braids hairdo. She is elevating the style game in this outfit.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing and a sight to behold in a bold silver bikini and bottoms as she sits down sexily on a beach chair with an adorable yet sexy look.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead gorgeous and tempting seductress in this sexy avatar, where she dons a white-coloured knotted bikini and bottoms and flaunts her abs and booty.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and sizzling with tousled wet hair as she flaunts her breasts in a bold red open bikini in this picture.

