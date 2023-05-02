Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: Kim Kardashian to Alia Bhatt to Gigi Hadid, and more flaunt their style statements

    First Published May 2, 2023, 6:20 AM IST

    Met Gala 2023: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is hosting fashion's greatest night. The topic for this year is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Follow us on Twitter for real-time updates from the red carpet and dinner.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is set up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The topic for this year will be Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion designer. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, and more will be in attendance.

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Jenna Ortega attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. 

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" 

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness rock black-and-white glitter in a traditional suit for him and a crackle-effect shimmering gown for her.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Naomi Campbell looks stunning in a draped pink satin gown with silver sequin and glass embroidery from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2010 collection, as well as Chanel High Jewellery.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    article_image10

    Getty Photos

    One of the night's most anticipated debutants, Alia Bhatt, came at the Met Ball as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. Celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajani styled Alia, and her make-up was done by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini.

    article_image11

    Dua Lipa, one of the night's co-chairs, chooses a historic Chanel ensemble worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer in the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 1992 show, and adds a gigantic Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace weighing more than 200 carats.

    article_image12

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. 

    article_image13

    Getty Photos

    Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet on the arm of actor Bill Nighy at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

    article_image14

    Getty Photos

    Doja Cat steals the show at the Met Gala 2023. She dressed up like Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette in an Oscar de la Renta gown to pay tribute to the cat.
     

    article_image15

    Getty Photos

    Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

    article_image16

    Getty Photos

    Kendall Jenner's Marc Jacobs ensemble is made up of a typical pair of flared, quilted dance trousers that have been chopped off and sewed back onto the sleeves before being decorated in sequins. 

    article_image17

    Getty Photos

    Michelle Yeoh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    article_image18

    Inventing Anna star Julia Garner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

    article_image19

    Getty Photos

    Cardi B donned a Chenpeng Studio structured ballgown that began with a white shirt collar and tie and transitioned into a fitted black sweetheart bodice studded with silver studs. The entire black skirt was decorated in enormous sculptural rosettes and had a quilted overlay similar to Chanel's Boy Bag.

    article_image20

    Getty Photos

    Jennifer Lopez looked lovely in a black and pink cut-out gown by Ralph Lauren, opera gloves, and a black headpiece. 

    article_image21

    Getty Photos

    Anne Hathaway wore a body-con Versace gown in white tweed. The strapless gown featured sensual cuts on the torso, one of which extended into a thigh-high leg slit. The cuts were kept together by the distinctive gold safety pins of the Italian design company.  Hathaway completed her look with tweed opera gloves, white platform shoes, and a stunning diamond necklace by Bulgari.

    article_image22

    Getty Photos

    Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

    article_image23

    Getty Photos

    Paris Hilton arrived at the Met Gala in an all-black Marc Jacobs gown with a sparkling sequined breast and a long leather skirt and train. She kept the monochrome look going with a similar sequined rosette choker and sky-high sequined platform heels.

    article_image24

    Getty Photos

    Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

