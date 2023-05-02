Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: Kim Kardashian to Alia Bhatt to Gigi Hadid, and more flaunt their style statements

Met Gala 2023: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is hosting fashion's greatest night. The topic for this year is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Follow us on Twitter for real-time updates from the red carpet and dinner.

Getty Photos

The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is set up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The topic for this year will be Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion designer. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, and more will be in attendance.

Getty Photos

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Getty Photos

Jenna Ortega attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Photos

Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Photos

Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

Getty Photos

Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (

Getty Photos

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness rock black-and-white glitter in a traditional suit for him and a crackle-effect shimmering gown for her.

Getty Photos

Naomi Campbell looks stunning in a draped pink satin gown with silver sequin and glass embroidery from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2010 collection, as well as Chanel High Jewellery.

Getty Photos

Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Getty Photos

One of the night's most anticipated debutants, Alia Bhatt, came at the Met Ball as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. Celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajani styled Alia, and her make-up was done by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini.

Dua Lipa, one of the night's co-chairs, chooses a historic Chanel ensemble worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer in the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 1992 show, and adds a gigantic Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace weighing more than 200 carats.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Photos

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet on the arm of actor Bill Nighy at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Getty Photos

Doja Cat steals the show at the Met Gala 2023. She dressed up like Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette in an Oscar de la Renta gown to pay tribute to the cat.



Getty Photos

Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Getty Photos

Kendall Jenner's Marc Jacobs ensemble is made up of a typical pair of flared, quilted dance trousers that have been chopped off and sewed back onto the sleeves before being decorated in sequins.

Getty Photos

Michelle Yeoh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Inventing Anna star Julia Garner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Photos

Cardi B donned a Chenpeng Studio structured ballgown that began with a white shirt collar and tie and transitioned into a fitted black sweetheart bodice studded with silver studs. The entire black skirt was decorated in enormous sculptural rosettes and had a quilted overlay similar to Chanel's Boy Bag.

Getty Photos

Jennifer Lopez looked lovely in a black and pink cut-out gown by Ralph Lauren, opera gloves, and a black headpiece.

Getty Photos

Anne Hathaway wore a body-con Versace gown in white tweed. The strapless gown featured sensual cuts on the torso, one of which extended into a thigh-high leg slit. The cuts were kept together by the distinctive gold safety pins of the Italian design company. Hathaway completed her look with tweed opera gloves, white platform shoes, and a stunning diamond necklace by Bulgari.

Getty Photos

Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Photos

Paris Hilton arrived at the Met Gala in an all-black Marc Jacobs gown with a sparkling sequined breast and a long leather skirt and train. She kept the monochrome look going with a similar sequined rosette choker and sky-high sequined platform heels.

Getty Photos