Navratri 2024: Saree to Kurtis, style guide for THIS festive season

Sindoor crepe kaftan with dori on waist by Silchic

This flowy kaftan combines comfort with sophistication and is ideal for casual or small gatherings. Pair it with a stylish belt and statement jewelry for a stunning finish.

Malang Chanderi silk Princess cut kurta Set

For a stylish yet laid-back look, a kurti paired with palazzos is perfect for daytime events. Pick embroidered pieces to keep the festive mood alive while enjoying maximum comfort.

Mira organza trim work Saree by Silchic

Opt for soft shades like pastels or earthy tones for a refined look and pair it with delicate jewelry to add a touch of sophistication. 

Malang Lehenga Set from Malang  collection by Silchic

Opt for vibrant colors and intricate mirror work for a festive vibe. Pair it with traditional jewelry to complete the look.

Sindoor georgette Anarkali by Silchic

This Anarkali set brings an air of regal charm and has a flowing silhouette that adds grace to your dance moves, making it an ideal choice for festive nights.

