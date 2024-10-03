Eating just one serving of French Fries can be as harmful as smoking 25 cigarettes, warns cardiologist (WATCH)

Recent studies and expert opinions have highlighted that frequent consumption of French fries can lead to weight gain, pose heart health risks, and increase the chances of developing cancer.

French fries rank among the most popular and cherished snacks globally. Often served as a side to burgers or enjoyed solo, they have established themselves as a comfort food favorite for many. Their crispy texture and salty flavor make them hard to resist. However, lurking behind this delectable treat are serious health concerns. Recent research and expert insights indicate that frequent consumption of French fries can contribute to weight gain and negatively impact heart health while increasing the risk of cancer.

He stressed that trans fats can accumulate in the body, adversely impacting cardiovascular health and causing long-term damage. Even more concerning, Dr. Rao revealed that eating just one serving of French fries could have a carcinogenic effect comparable to smoking 25 cigarettes.

Trans fats, commonly found in fried foods like French fries, have long been linked to adverse health effects. These fats are formed when oil is heated to high temperatures, and their levels significantly increase when oils are reused multiple times in cooking. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine has shown that consuming trans fats is associated with a higher risk of coronary heart disease. This occurs because trans fats raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while lowering HDL (good) cholesterol levels, leading to clogged arteries and a greater risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Beyond cardiovascular risks, trans fats have also been associated with an elevated risk of cancer. The repeated heating of frying oils produces harmful substances known as aldehydes, which are recognized carcinogens. A study published in The Journal of Lipid Research found that the aldehydes generated during frying can damage DNA and promote the development of cancerous cells. The longer and more often oil is heated, the greater the production of aldehydes, making French fries cooked in reused oil particularly hazardous.

Connection between French fries and smoking explained

In an interview with Times Now, Yogendra Singh Rajput, Associate Director of Cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram, recently discussed how consuming French fries can be more harmful than smoking cigarettes, a practice widely recognized for its links to heart disease, lung cancer, and other respiratory issues.

Frequency of Intake: The ratio of cigarette smoking to French fry consumption plays a crucial role. Thanks to public health campaigns and increased awareness, cigarette smoking has declined in many regions. In contrast, fast food consumption, particularly French fries, remains prevalent and socially acceptable. Many individuals consume French fries frequently without considering their health implications.

Addictive Nature: French fries, much like cigarettes, can be highly addictive. The combination of fat, salt, and carbohydrates triggers the brain's reward system, making it challenging for individuals to control their intake and leading to strong cravings. Similar to nicotine addiction, people often find themselves drawn to unhealthy foods despite being aware of their potential negative effects.

Long-Term Health Risks: While the dangers of smoking are well-documented—leading to serious conditions such as heart disease, emphysema, and cancer—excessive consumption of French fries can also result in chronic health issues like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. With obesity becoming a global epidemic, research suggests that it can reduce life expectancy just as much as smoking does.

Unnoticed Damage: Smoking is known for its visible and immediate side effects, such as bad breath, stained teeth, and persistent coughing. In contrast, the damage caused by French fries is often more insidious, accumulating gradually over time. While it may not present the same early warning signs as smoking, the long-term health consequences can be significantly detrimental.

Link between French fries and obesity explained

Another significant health risk linked to French fries is weight gain and obesity. French fries are high in calories, unhealthy fats, and salt, all of which can contribute to excessive weight gain when consumed regularly. A study conducted by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health revealed that individuals who frequently ate French fries or potato chips were more likely to gain weight over time compared to those who consumed whole potatoes or healthier snacks. The research, which tracked over 120,000 participants over 20 years, found that increased consumption of fried potatoes was associated with an average weight gain of 1.5 pounds every four years.

Additionally, French fries are often heavily salted, which can elevate blood pressure levels. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. The excessive sodium content in French fries adds strain to the heart and blood vessels, further increasing the likelihood of cardiovascular events.

