5 Essential tips to combat frizz and dryness in curly hair

Curly hair can be difficult to manage, but a few home remedies can help you achieve shiny and strong curls. This article provides five tips for curly hair care, including using apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, and avocado oil.

Curly hair can become very sensitive during humid weather. If the hair is not nourished, it can become dry, tangled, and prone to breakage. To make your hair shiny and strong, you can adopt some home remedies. If your curly hair is often prone to dandruff or infections, then the following remedies will be very useful for you.

1. Tea Tree Oil Eliminates Dandruff

To take care of curly hair, you can add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo. Tea tree oil has antifungal properties. People who have dandruff problems can reduce dandruff with the help of tea tree oil. You can also massage the oil directly on the scalp.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar Removes Dead Cells

Apple Cider Vinegar works to keep the skin healthy. Apple cider vinegar can be used to balance the pH of the skin. This reduces the risk of fungal infections. You can fill a spray bottle with vinegar and spray it on curly hair. Then wash it off after some time.

3. Coconut Oil for Hair Moisture

Curly hair often has the problem of dryness. You should massage your hair with coconut oil two to three times a week. Massage with lukewarm coconut oil to moisturize the hair.

4. Avocado Oil Makes Curly Hair Soft

Avocado oil, rich in Vitamin E, will help strengthen curly hair. Antioxidant-rich oil protects hair from infection. It also prevents irritation of the scalp. Avocado oil helps in making curly hair soft.

5. Apply Egg Pack to Hair

If your curly hair is breaking easily, then apply an egg pack to strengthen it. You can mix olive oil in the egg and apply it to your hair. You will feel the difference in a few days. Eggs provide nutrition to the hair and make them soft.

Note: If you have any kind of skin infection on your scalp, it is better to consult a doctor once. It is advisable to consult an expert before adopting any kind of home remedy.

