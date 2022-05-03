Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet

    First Published May 3, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2022.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, rocked the red carpet at Met Gala 2022 as the Game of Thrones star flaunted her baby bump at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

    Also read: 5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Jonas sported a whitetail jacket and black-and-white lace top from Louis Vuitton's spring-summer 2022 collection.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, mom-to-be Sophie looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve black gown and paired it with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the brand's jewellery collection. The GoT star added a pop of red to her look with her lipstick and kept her hair open in dramatic waves.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the red carpet, Sophie cradled her stomach as she posed for pictures with hubby Joe by her side. The 'Sucker' singer was pictured proudly placing a protective hand over her bump, setting major couple goals.

    Also read: Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Met Gala 2022 is the couple’s second big appearance at a Hollywood event ever since it was revealed that Sophie is pregnant. In March, the two attended the Oscars party together where Sophie looked stunning in a red gown while Joe nailed a black LV suit.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The couple, who tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

    Also read: What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Whats cooking Billionaires Kim Kardashian Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022 drb

    What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk Maye musk snt

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic new look is the perfect summer vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new look is the perfect summer vibe

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth RBA

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood Dhakaad reveals truth drb

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood? Dhakaad reveals truth

    Recent Stories

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy' - adt

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy'

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system gcw

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system

    Whats cooking Billionaires Kim Kardashian Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022 drb

    What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    Moto G52 goes on sale today All you need to know about it gcw

    Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon