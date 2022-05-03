Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2022.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, rocked the red carpet at Met Gala 2022 as the Game of Thrones star flaunted her baby bump at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Also read: 5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Jonas sported a whitetail jacket and black-and-white lace top from Louis Vuitton's spring-summer 2022 collection.

Meanwhile, mom-to-be Sophie looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve black gown and paired it with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the brand's jewellery collection. The GoT star added a pop of red to her look with her lipstick and kept her hair open in dramatic waves.

On the red carpet, Sophie cradled her stomach as she posed for pictures with hubby Joe by her side. The 'Sucker' singer was pictured proudly placing a protective hand over her bump, setting major couple goals. Also read: Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

The Met Gala 2022 is the couple’s second big appearance at a Hollywood event ever since it was revealed that Sophie is pregnant. In March, the two attended the Oscars party together where Sophie looked stunning in a red gown while Joe nailed a black LV suit.

