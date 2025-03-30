WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far

Read Full Article

WWE RAW in 2025 has been an absolute rollercoaster. From unexpected heel turns to title changes, the red brand continues to keep fans engaged. Whether it’s the rise of new superstars or shocking comebacks, every episode has delivered something surprising.

Let’s take a look at the five most electrifying moments from WWE RAW this year so far.

1. Penta's Electrifying WWE Debut (January 13, 2025)

The WWE Universe was set ablaze when Penta, formerly known as Pentagon Jr., made his awaited debut on RAW. Facing off against Chad Gable, Penta's dynamic offense and signature moves, including the Penta Driver and a jaw-dropping Destroyer, left fans in awe. His post-match declaration, "It's Penta's new era!" signaled a thrilling new chapter for WWE.

2. Historic Women's Intercontinental Championship Crowned (January 13, 2025)

In a groundbreaking moment for WWE's women's division, the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion was crowned. Lyra Valkyria won it. This milestone not only elevated the women's roster but also showed WWE's commitment to the roster.

3. John Cena's Heel Turn Shocks the WWE Universe (March 24, 2025)

In a move that sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, John Cena embraced his dark side during RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. Addressing the crowd with an exciting promo, Cena vowed to "ruin wrestling" before retiring, setting the stage for a heated confrontation with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

4. Double Intercontinental Title Matches Deliver High-Octane Action (March 24, 2025)

Fans were treated to a rare spectacle as both the men's and women's Intercontinental Championships were defended on the same night. Bron Breaker retained his title against Penta in a hard-fought battle, while Lyra Valkyria, with an assist from Liv Morgan, successfully defended her championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

5. Roman Reigns' Shocking Interference in Steel Cage Match (March 10, 2025)

The intense rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins reached new heights inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden. Just as Punk seemed for victory, Roman Reigns made a surprise return, aiding Rollins and leaving fans buzzing about the potential implications for WrestleMania 41.

Latest Videos