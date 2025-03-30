user
user icon

WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far

WWE RAW has delivered some of the most shocking and unforgettable moments in 2025, from surprise returns to championship drama. Here are the top five highlights of the year so far!

WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE RAW in 2025 has been an absolute rollercoaster. From unexpected heel turns to title changes, the red brand continues to keep fans engaged. Whether it’s the rise of new superstars or shocking comebacks, every episode has delivered something surprising.

Let’s take a look at the five most electrifying moments from WWE RAW this year so far.

1. Penta's Electrifying WWE Debut (January 13, 2025)

The WWE Universe was set ablaze when Penta, formerly known as Pentagon Jr., made his awaited debut on RAW. Facing off against Chad Gable, Penta's dynamic offense and signature moves, including the Penta Driver and a jaw-dropping Destroyer, left fans in awe. His post-match declaration, "It's Penta's new era!" signaled a thrilling new chapter for WWE. 

2. Historic Women's Intercontinental Championship Crowned (January 13, 2025)

In a groundbreaking moment for WWE's women's division, the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion was crowned. Lyra Valkyria won it. This milestone not only elevated the women's roster but also showed WWE's commitment to the roster.

3. John Cena's Heel Turn Shocks the WWE Universe (March 24, 2025)

In a move that sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, John Cena embraced his dark side during RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. Addressing the crowd with an exciting promo, Cena vowed to "ruin wrestling" before retiring, setting the stage for a heated confrontation with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

4. Double Intercontinental Title Matches Deliver High-Octane Action (March 24, 2025)

Fans were treated to a rare spectacle as both the men's and women's Intercontinental Championships were defended on the same night. Bron Breaker retained his title against Penta in a hard-fought battle, while Lyra Valkyria, with an assist from Liv Morgan, successfully defended her championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

5. Roman Reigns' Shocking Interference in Steel Cage Match (March 10, 2025)

The intense rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins reached new heights inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden. Just as Punk seemed for victory, Roman Reigns made a surprise return, aiding Rollins and leaving fans buzzing about the potential implications for WrestleMania 41.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lakme Fashion Week: Ishaan Khatter turns heads flaunting his chiselled abs in shirtless look NTI

Lakme Fashion Week: Ishaan Khatter turns heads flaunting his chiselled abs in shirtless look

Author LJ Smith creator of bestselling 'Vampire Diaries' series passes away at 66 NTI

Author LJ Smith creator of bestselling 'Vampire Diaries' series passes away at 66

Brianna Stern's lawsuit against Andrew Tate due to Abuse fuels human trafficking investigation in UK MEG

Brianna Stern's lawsuit against Andrew Tate due to Abuse fuels human trafficking investigation in UK

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy's horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH] NTI

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH]

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH) shk

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Husband's neglect of sex and family life is mental cruelty, says Kerala High Court in divorce ruling ddr

Husband's neglect of sex and family life is mental cruelty, says Kerala High Court in divorce ruling

Apple Cider Vinegar Hacks: 5 Easy Tips to Fight Dandruff MEG

Apple Cider Vinegar Hacks: 5 Easy Tips to Fight Dandruff

Opposition should know freedom of expression has reasonable restrictions: Ashwini Vaishnaw ddr

Freedom of expression isn't absolute, has constitutional limits, says Ashwini Vaishnaw amid Kunal Kamra row

Senior IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan takes voluntary retirement after a career spanning over two decades ddr

IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan, architect of Odisha’s Mission Shakti, takes voluntary retirement

Fake govt job scam busted in Karnataka; Police arrest accused after chase across two states ddr

Fake government job scam busted in Karnataka, Kalaburagi Police arrest fraudsters who duped job seekers

Recent Videos

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon