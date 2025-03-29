user
user icon

Author LJ Smith creator of bestselling 'Vampire Diaries' series passes away at 66

LJ Smith, bestselling author of 'Vampire Diaries,' passed away at 66 after battling a rare autoimmune disease, leaving behind a lasting legacy in supernatural fiction and TV adaptations.

Author LJ Smith creator of bestselling 'Vampire Diaries' series passes away at 66 NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 5:49 PM IST

Author LJ Smith, whose bestselling novel series, 'Vampire Diaries', was adapted for a hit TV show of the same name, passed away at the age of 66, reported Deadline.

Referring to a New York Times report, Deadline stated that the bestselling author died on March 8 in Walnut Creek, Calif, after suffering the effects of a rare autoimmune disease for a decade.

A statement on the author's website said she died "peacefully" after a "long bout" of illness. It also described the author as a person with a "kind and gentle" soul whose brilliance, creativity, and resilience helped improve the lives of her family, friends, and fans.

It stated, "Lisa was a kind and gentle soul whose brilliance, creativity, resilience and empathy illuminated the lives of her family, friends and fans alike. She will be remembered for her imaginative spirit, her pioneering role in supernatural fiction, and her generosity, warmth, and heart, both on and off the page."

Smith published the original four-book series, about two vampire brothers and an orphaned young woman, in 1991 and 1992, before they were turned into a hit TV show that debuted in 2009. She wrote another trilogy in 2009-11.

The TV show Vampire Diaries starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, the show ran for eight years and won 30 Teen Choice Awards, including six consecutive wins for Nina Dobrev, who played Elena for six seasons. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder starred as brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore.

Smith also wrote a series of Night World novels that featured vampire stories. Nine books in this series were published between 1996 and 1998. Dark Visions and The Forbidden Game were the other trilogies that the author wrote, reported Deadline.

Her trilogy The Secret Circle was published in 1992 and adapted into a TV drama in 2011.

According to the author's website, the author is survived by her devoted long-time friend, Julie Divola; her beloved younger sister, Judy Clifford; Judy's children, Lauren Clifford and Brian Clifford; Brian's wife, Taylor Acampora; and Lauren's son, Wyatt Nicholson.

ALSO READ: Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscar's slap controversy in latest album 'Based on True Story'; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Brianna Stern's lawsuit against Andrew Tate due to Abuse fuels human trafficking investigation in UK MEG

Brianna Stern's lawsuit against Andrew Tate due to Abuse fuels human trafficking investigation in UK

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy's horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH] NTI

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH]

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH) shk

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Attacker seeks bail, calls case against him 'false'; Read on ATG

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Attacker seeks bail, calls case against him 'false'; Read on

Would be a very special moment...', Ishaan Khatter OPENS up on working with brother Shahid Kapoor ATG

'Would be a very special moment...', Ishaan Khatter OPENS up on working with brother Shahid Kapoor

Recent Stories

Weight loss Guide: 5 daily habits without Gym MEG

Weight loss Guide: 5 daily habits without Gym

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates HRD

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates

Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)

Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know? SRI

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know?

Recent Videos

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon
Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Video Icon