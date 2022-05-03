5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

Indian designers are capable of rocking Met Gala with their unique and bespoke designs. Here are five designers we think can create some stunning costumes for Met Gala.

Image: Gaurav Gupta, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Met Gala 2022 is the biggest affair of the world’s best and most luxurious fashion labels coming together for the costume gala that is attended by the crème-de-la-cream of Hollywood. From A-listers of showbiz to billionaire entrepreneurs and more, the annual gala is being attended by hundreds of invitees. With fashion labels such as Gucci, Givenchy and more have dazzled the red carpet with their classic designs, Sabyasachi was the only Indian designer who made it for the event, dressing Natasha Poonawalla in a chic golden saree. While the annual gala is underway, here are five Indian fashion labels that we want to see at next year’s gala.

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock/Instagram

Falguni and Shane Peacock: From Beyonce to Jenifer Lopez and Paris Hilton, this Indian designer duo can be a perfect choice to give an Indian attire a modern spin-off. Their creation can absolutely be one of the best designs at the Met Gala.

Image: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Natasha Poonawalla gave a stunning appearance at the Met Gala in a Sabyasachi saree. Looking at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designs and also how much Dame Judi Dench and Carrie Underwood and Beyonce love their designs, this duo can do a stellar job at creating a bespoke, sexed-up costume for Met Gala that will have the ethnicity intact.

Image: Gauri and Nainika/Instagram

Gauri and Nainika: This duo's gowns are meant for international red carpets! One of the favourites of Priyanka Chopra and Carrie Underwood, label Gauri and Nanika are capable of impressing one and all with iconic designs for Met Gala.

Image: Manish Arora/Instagram

Manish Arora: Singer Katy Perry has often been spotted donning the label Manish Arora. The fashion designer's understandability of the fabric, texture and colours is apt that if given a costume for Met Gala, this designer will sure come up with something that beats Kendall Jenner's Givenchy sheer bejewelled grown from last year's Met Gala.

Image: /Instagram