Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

    First Published May 3, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    Indian designers are capable of rocking Met Gala with their unique and bespoke designs. Here are five designers we think can create some stunning costumes for Met Gala.

    Image: Gaurav Gupta, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

    Met Gala 2022 is the biggest affair of the world’s best and most luxurious fashion labels coming together for the costume gala that is attended by the crème-de-la-cream of Hollywood. From A-listers of showbiz to billionaire entrepreneurs and more, the annual gala is being attended by hundreds of invitees. With fashion labels such as Gucci, Givenchy and more have dazzled the red carpet with their classic designs, Sabyasachi was the only Indian designer who made it for the event, dressing Natasha Poonawalla in a chic golden saree. While the annual gala is underway, here are five Indian fashion labels that we want to see at next year’s gala.

    Image: Falguni Shane Peacock/Instagram

    Falguni and Shane Peacock: From Beyonce to Jenifer Lopez and Paris Hilton, this Indian designer duo can be a perfect choice to give an Indian attire a modern spin-off. Their creation can absolutely be one of the best designs at the Met Gala.

    ALSO READ: BTS TO ZENDAYA 5 STARS WHO GAVE MET GALA 2022 A MISS

    Image: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

    Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Natasha Poonawalla gave a stunning appearance at the Met Gala in a Sabyasachi saree. Looking at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designs and also how much Dame Judi Dench and Carrie Underwood and Beyonce love their designs, this duo can do a stellar job at creating a bespoke, sexed-up costume for Met Gala that will have the ethnicity intact.

    ALSO READ: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, TRAVIS BARKER SPICE UP THEIR FIRST MET GALA APPEARANCE

    Image: Gauri and Nainika/Instagram

    Gauri and Nainika: This duo’s gowns are meant for international red carpets! One of the favourites of Priyanka Chopra and Carrie Underwood, label Gauri and Nanika are capable of impressing one and all with iconic designs for Met Gala.

    ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson indulge in PDA at their red carpet debut

    Image: Manish Arora/Instagram

    Manish Arora: Singer Katy Perry has often been spotted donning the label Manish Arora. The fashion designer's understandability of the fabric, texture and colours is apt that if given a costume for Met Gala, this designer will sure come up with something that beats Kendall Jenner’s Givenchy sheer bejewelled grown from last year’s Met Gala.

    ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 9 Indian celebs we want to see attending the event

    Image: /Instagram

    Gaurav Gupta: Cardi B’s nude dress that put the internet on fire, was designed by none other than Gaurav Gupta. He has a knack for understanding the needs of his customers and their style. A Gaurav Gupta design at the Met Gala will absolutely be a show-stealer.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Asthma Day 2022: Know date, theme and significance - adt

    World Asthma Day 2022: Know date, theme and significance

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2 snt

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends - adt

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share - adt

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share

    Recent Stories

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7 - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur internet suspended gcw

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

    Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark - adt

    Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark

    BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss drb

    BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights Report gcw

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon