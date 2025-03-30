user
Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan wows crowd as showstopper for Shantnu and Nikhil

Ibrahim Ali Khan wowed as the showstopper for Shantnu and Nikhil at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, showcasing modern luxury and further establishing his presence in both fashion and film.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 9:10 AM IST

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan took centre stage as the showstopper for ace designers Shantnu and Nikhil at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI 2025.

Ibrahim stole the limelight with his gorgeous looks and dashing personality. He wore a beige suit as he walked the ramp for S&N by Shantnu and Nikhil. Ibrahim's charismatic presence left the audience captivated as he walked for the luxury fashion label.

The official page of Lakme Fashion Week posted, "Shantanu & Nikhil celebrate five years of S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil, India's first Prestige-Pret brand, redefining modern luxury with accessible yet sophisticated designs."

"Blending heritage with contemporary style, S&N has empowered a new wave of aspirational consumers to express individuality through fashion, " the post further reads
"Marking this milestone, Piazza Nova is more than a showcase--it's a vibrant tribute to craftsmanship, culture, and storytelling. A fusion of fashion and community, it embodies the brand's ethos of personal expression and collective celebration, shaping the future of luxury consumption, "the post concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Ibrahim, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, continues to build his career in the industry. The film, which also stars Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Mahima Chaudhry, has garnered attention as his first big-screen venture.

This showstopper moment at Lakme Fashion Week further solidified Ibrahim Ali Khan's growing presence in the fashion and entertainment world. 

