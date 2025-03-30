Brazil Legends vs India All Stars: When & where to watch Ronaldinho, Rivaldo & more in action? Details here

Read Full Article

Chennai is set to witness football history as Brazilian football legends like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and more gear up for the much-anticipated exhibition match between Brazil Legends and India All Stars. Fans are in for a treat as some of the greatest footballers from Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad prepare to take on India’s former stars at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 30.

Brazil Legends vs India All Stars: When and where will the clash take place?

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Brazil Legends vs India All Stars: Where to Watch the match LIVE?

Fans who cannot make it to the stadium can still catch the action live.

Telecast: The match will not be televised.

Live Stream: Available on FanCode app and website.

Brazil Legends Squad - Brazil’s star-studded lineup includes legendary names:

Ronaldinho (Captain)

Rivaldo

Gilberto Silva

Edmilson

Kleberson

Giovanni

Ricardo Oliveira

Cacapa

Camanducaia

Elivelton

Paulo Sergio

Viola

Jorginho

Amaral

Lucio

Alexandre Ferro

Dunga

India All Stars Squad - India’s football greats will take on the challenge with an experienced squad:

I.M. Vijayan (Captain)

Climax Lawrence

Shanmugan Venkatesh

Mehrajuddin Wadoo

Karanjit Singh

Nallappan Mohanraj

Subhasish Roy Chowdhary

Arnab Mondal

Dharamaraj Ravanan

Pradeep NP

Bibiano Fernandes

Mahesh Gawali

Alvito Dcunha

Mehtab Hossain

Brazil Legends vs India All Stars: Who are the match organisers?

The event is being organized by Football Plus Soccer Academy in collaboration with Brazil Soccer Academy as part of the Football Plus Summit, scheduled from March 30 to April 1 in Chennai.

Brazil Legends vs India All Stars: Where to buy tickets for historic showdown?

With a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness footballing icons live, tickets are selling fast. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and more in action on Indian soil. Chennaiyin FC, the city’s ISL franchise, shared a video of Ronaldinho’s arrival, sparking excitement across social media.

Fans can buy tickets from BookMyShow.com. Click HERE

