Meet Zaheer Iqbal; Sonakshi Sinha to marry 'The Notebook' actor this year

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha made their romance public, sending their admirers into a frenzy. Is the pair preparing to tie the knot? Take a look at the details right here.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha have made their romance official. The Notebook star professed his love for the young girl on Instagram, where he uploaded an adorable video of the two of them together.



Do we hear the lovebirds' wedding bells ringing as Zaheer makes his connection with the actress official? Sonakshi Sinha, a fiery actress who never shies away from discussing her craft, has always stated that she is unmarried and wishes to meet someone special who will fall in love with her. And we're curious if Zaheer is the right guy for her.



Since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding in 2019, Sonakshi Sinha had wanted to get married. Sonakshi Sinha's response to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's lovely wedding was priceless.

The actor requested Ranveer Singh nicknamed Baba to find her love and marry her. That day has finally arrived. The stunning lady has found the love of her life in Zaheer, and we can't wait to see what a stunning bride our Sona will be. Relationship rumours about Zaheer and Sonakshi have been around for a while, and the couple finally confirmed it.



With their hilarious videos together, the lover guy wished Sonakshi a belated happy birthday and emphasised how much he loves her. "Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other".



The actress was once asked about her wedding plans and she had said, " My family doesn't pressurise me, they know I am working, I am enjoying my work and...... I have to find a boy, only then can get married".

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer Iqbal is son of Iqbal Ratansi, a jeweller. He is a childhood friend of Salman Khan. His sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist in Bollywood. He has previously been linked to actresses such as Deeksha Seth and Sana Saeed. Sanam Ratansi, his older sister, is Aditi Rao Hydari's celebrity stylist. Zaheer Iqbal enjoys working out and loves sharing his pictures on social media.