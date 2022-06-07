Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif got Covid-19 positive after Karan Johar’s birthday bash?

Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope said that at least 50 people were infected with Covid-19, including new variants of the virus because of Karan Johar’s birthday bash, allegedly.

India, particularly Maharashtra, is once again looking at increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases. The state has been recording cases of the new variants of Omicron, B5 and B6, as well. Amidst this, the health minister on Monday requested people to wear maks as well as to maintain social distancing. The minister said that the positivity rate has once again increased in the state.

Speaking of the latest cases of the novel coronavirus, the minister said that over 50 people caught the virus at Karan Johar’s recently held 50th birthday bash. He said that those who attended the filmmaker’s party. have been infected with variants B5 and B6 of Omicron.

Minister Tope also said that the new variants are spreading rapidly. He said that it is pertinent to note that actors Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapur were found infected with the COVID-19 virus after attending Karan Johar's birthday party. There are reports that 50 to 55 people who attended the party, have been infected with the coronavirus, he said.

Karan Johar recently threw a big birthday bash at Yash Raj Studio to celebrate his 50th birthday. The party was attended by the who’s-who of the city, including actors Salman Khan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawa, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Deverakonda among many others.

Last year, Karan Johar’s name once again came under the radar when he organised a small get together at his residence which left many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Mahip Kapoor and Seema Khan infected with the virus. Karan Johar has not yet responded to these reports.

Meanwhile, minister Tope also said that he has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey to consider making the booster dose mandatory, which presently is optional for now. Talking further about the positivity rate, he said that it is increasing in six districts of the state including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar.