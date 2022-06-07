7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

Jennifer Lawrence has been ageing like a fine wine! The 52-year-old actress has one of the hottest figures in the showbiz. Here are seven things she does to maintain that godly figure.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

At 52 also Jennifer Lopez has a body that is fitter and hotter than many young actresses or female celebrities. It will not be wrong to say that our beloved JLo, is one of the hottest celebrities ever, her gorgeous body would want you to hit the gym just instantly. The actress is practically ageless and is a living example of a female Benjamin Button (remember Brad Pitt’s movie ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button where he ages in reverse? Yeah, that’s what we think is happening to JLo, who just doesn’t seem to age but gets better with time). The actor-singer, who won an award at the recently concluded MTV Movies & TV Shows Awards 2022, is truly a fitness inspiration. And if you want to have a godly bod like here, follow these seven things that she swears by!

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Gym or no gym, workout at home: Jennifer Lopez does only train herself at the gym but also does a lot of workout at home. She follows a circuit training at home, apart from running in her garden and doing some push-ups. SO, whether you go to the gym or not, you can’t have an excuse for not exercising. Follow JLo and make your home a place for your workout. ALSO READ: Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian? Here’s her fitness secret

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Weightlifting is the way to a stronger body: Many believe that weightlifting makes a woman bulky and muscular. However, celebrities including Jennifer Lopez swear by weightlifting. It helps in numerous things including weight loss, building core strength and stronger abs, weight training has numerous positive aspects, especially for women. ALSO READ: Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Any activity can be a fun workout: Jennifer Lopez is not only blessed with acting skills but also be a great voice. The singer has had numerous stage performances as well. And when she is up on that stage, you sure know that she will put the stage on fire. JLo not only does her regular workout about also equally indulges in frequent dance rehearsals. Dance adds a fun activity to her workout regime – something that assures you a great cardio session. So, if everyday gym bores you, consider attending Zumba classes once a week or any other activity such as aerobics.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Eating right: Any person who knows a little about leading a healthy and fitter life would tell you that the 70 per cent job is done by a healthy diet while the remaining 30 per cent is your workout. JLo’s diet is filled with the right amount of nutrition, and she completely avoids processed or junk food.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Moderation is the key! You don’t need to deprive yourself of something. Jennifer Lopez strongly believes in moderation. She consumes her nutrition but also satisfies her sweet cravings. She once said that she does not believe in fad or crash diets. Instead, she eats everything but in moderation.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram