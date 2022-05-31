Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fiancee Amandeep Kaur; late singer was to get married in November

    First Published May 31, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi musician and Congress leader was 29 on June 17 and was planning to marry in November when he was assassinated on Sunday, May 29.
     

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old Punjabi singer and Congress politician, was assassinated, shocking the country. On Sunday, May 29, he was shot and killed by unidentified attackers in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab. It is even more heartbreaking that he was slain just before his wedding. 
     

    The funeral visitation for Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala began at 8.30 a.m. Sidhu Moose Wala's family arrives at Mansa Civil Hospital, where his body is being held. Sidhu was to turn 29 years old on June 17.
     

    The singer had planned to marry in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March, the wedding was pushed out to November.
     

    According to India Today's report, the singer was supposed to marry Amandeep Kaur of Sangreddy village, according to Moose Wala's family. Amandeep Kaur is a Canadian PR, and the couple met two years ago.
     

    Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur, announced a few months ago that the singer would marry after the assembly elections, and wedding preparations had begun. Also Read: Will Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj be a hit or flop? Read film's first movie review

    "Just a little more time, and he won't be a bachelor anymore," she had stated at the time. We're getting ready for his wedding, which will take place after the elections this year." Also Read: Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt, 7 actresses who earn more than their star husbands

