Meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fiancee Amandeep Kaur; late singer was to get married in November

Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old Punjabi singer and Congress politician, was assassinated, shocking the country. On Sunday, May 29, he was shot and killed by unidentified attackers in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab. It is even more heartbreaking that he was slain just before his wedding.



The singer had planned to marry in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March, the wedding was pushed out to November.



According to India Today's report, the singer was supposed to marry Amandeep Kaur of Sangreddy village, according to Moose Wala's family. Amandeep Kaur is a Canadian PR, and the couple met two years ago.



Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur, announced a few months ago that the singer would marry after the assembly elections, and wedding preparations had begun.