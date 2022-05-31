Will Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj be a hit or flop? Read film's first movie review

Umair Sandhu, a film critic, attended a special screening of the film in Dubai and gave his thoughts on it. This is what he tweeted...

Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, is due to hit theatres on June 3, 2022, and we've got the film's first review. The entire Trade was taken aback.

When the trailer for Samrat Prithviraj was released on YouTube, it quickly became a Twitter trend. Netizens mocked Akshay and the film, labelling him a "misfit" and criticising his expressions in the flick. However, after reading Sandhu's brief assessment, one could anticipate that the film would be better than the trailer.



Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her Bollywood debut in this film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, a 12th-century ruler.



Manushi plays Sanyogita, the king's wife, while Akshay plays the eponymous character. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood both play significant parts in the film.



Earlier, while speaking about recreating such a strong historical character, Akshay had said, "As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry."