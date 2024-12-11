Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed Anuj and Sunny dragging Sagar's lifeless body, which prompted their arrest. During questioning, the suspects confessed to consuming drugs and alcohol with Sagar. According to police, an overdose caused Sagar to collapse, and in a state of panic, the duo abandoned his body in the field.

Crime Patrol and Mati Ki Banno actor Sapna Singh staged a protest in Bareilly following the mysterious death of her 14-year-old son, Sagar Gangwar. The tragedy has led to the arrest of two suspects, Anuj and Sunny, who were friends of the deceased, on charges of murder.

On Sunday morning, Sagar's body was discovered in a field near Adalakhia village in Bareilly. Initially unidentified, the police treated the case as a suspicious death and conducted a postmortem. The situation escalated when Sagar's maternal uncle, Om Prakash, filed a missing persons complaint on December 7, leading to the body's identification.

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed Anuj and Sunny dragging Sagar's lifeless body, which prompted their arrest. During questioning, the suspects confessed to consuming drugs and alcohol with Sagar. According to police, an overdose caused Sagar to collapse, and in a state of panic, the duo abandoned his body in the field.

"The postmortem report did not confirm the exact cause of death but indicated possible poisoning or a drug overdose. Viscera samples have been sent for further examination," the Circle Officer (Faridpur) Ashutosh Shivam said.

Sagar, a Class 8 student, had been staying with his maternal uncle in Bareilly's Anand Vihar Colony. The incident sparked outrage in the local community, with residents blocking roads and demanding a second postmortem.

Sapna Singh, who rushed back to Bareilly from Mumbai upon hearing the tragic news, broke down upon seeing her son's body. On Tuesday, she led a protest demanding justice and a thorough investigation. The protest lasted over 90 minutes before police assured her of decisive action.

PHOTOS: Kalidas Jayaram's Sangeet event attended by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Seema among prominent names

The following day, Anuj and Sunny were arrested and sent to jail on murder charges. Inspector Sunil Kumar of Bhuta Police Station confirmed, "The suspects admitted to their involvement, and further investigations are underway."

The police have filed a fresh FIR at the Bhuta Police Station, classifying the case as murder following the protests. Sapna Singh has vowed to pursue justice for her son, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Latest Videos