Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt, 7 actresses who earn more than their star husbands

    First Published May 31, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Take a look at some Bollywood ladies who have surpassed their spouses in terms of achievement, success and salary.

    Several actresses in B-town have raised the bar for others with their accomplishments. They are attractive, talented, and prosperous. Many of them have achieved more tremendous success than their spouses. Yes, the days of men being the man of the house and being envious of their wife' success are long gone. Today's men are progressive, and they adore it when their women take the lead. Meet 7 actresses who earn more than their star husbands

    Ranveer Singh frequently admits that his wife Deepika Padukone is an inspiration to him. This man not only allows his wife to lead, but he also admires her path and raises the bar for himself by following each of his wife's accomplishments. Are there any more males like Ranveer Singh? Deepika Padukone, you're such a lucky lady! More Ranveer Singh is required.

    Alia Bhatt is currently one of Bollywood's most successful actresses, having married the love of her life, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Even though Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors, he still has a long way to go in his acting career. He has no problems with his wife leading, and he proudly refers to her as an overachiever.

    Archana Puran Singh is more successful than her spouse, and he is quite proud of it, joking that they are not like the Abhimaan pair. "Parmeet and I used to joke that our lives would be like the movie Abhimaan, in which the wife's profession takes off faster than her husband's." However, I believe that gender stereotypes should never be used. What if the man's career had taken off while the woman's was still struggling? Would anyone dispute a woman's ability to achieve anything significant in life simply because she is a homemaker? Society should avoid stereotyping and clinging to outdated gender stereotypes."

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is the happiest woman to have a non-competitive spouse like Saif Ali Khan. Saif is not just Bollywood's most well-behaved gentleman, but also its most liberal, living and letting live. He is not envious of his wife's success; instead, he is grateful that she is the one who pays the bills.

    Bipasha Basu's earnings are often higher than those of her husband. She is one of Bollywood's top actors, and her style has enthralled a large number of followers. In 2016, the sultry beauty married Karan Singh Grover. Karan is Bipasha's younger brother.

    Despite the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is more successful than her husband Abhishek Bachchan, she confesses that she could not have chosen a better life partner. He is the man who is frequently mocked because of his wife's and father's prosperity. But he is unmoved, and he goes about his business with dignity and optimism. It's no surprise that Aishwarya fell for Abhishek.

    Urmila Matondkar, the Rangeela girl of the 1990s, is the other actress that made it to this list. Mir Mohsin Akhtar, a Kashmiri businessman, married this Maharashtrian actress who captivated everyone's heart with her Chamma Chamma song. In addition, Akhtar has a few lesser-known films to his credit. With Urmila Matondkar as his wife, he will undoubtedly become a household name in the near future.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1 RBA

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1

    Video Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it RBA

    Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance moves; fans don't miss it

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder latest updates Lawrence Bishnoi Goldy Brar Punjab Police drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1 RBA

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details - adt

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details

    Samrat Prithviraj movie review: Will Akshay Kumar's film be a hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Will Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj be a hit or flop? Read film's first movie review

    Vikram movie review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang; film is a blockbuster RBA

    Vikram movie review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang; film is a blockbuster

    World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Why Smoking during pregnancy is dangerous - adt

    World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Why Smoking during pregnancy is dangerous

    Recent Videos

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon