Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt, 7 actresses who earn more than their star husbands

Take a look at some Bollywood ladies who have surpassed their spouses in terms of achievement, success and salary.

Several actresses in B-town have raised the bar for others with their accomplishments. They are attractive, talented, and prosperous. Many of them have achieved more tremendous success than their spouses. Yes, the days of men being the man of the house and being envious of their wife' success are long gone. Today's men are progressive, and they adore it when their women take the lead. Meet 7 actresses who earn more than their star husbands

Ranveer Singh frequently admits that his wife Deepika Padukone is an inspiration to him. This man not only allows his wife to lead, but he also admires her path and raises the bar for himself by following each of his wife's accomplishments. Are there any more males like Ranveer Singh? Deepika Padukone, you're such a lucky lady! More Ranveer Singh is required.

Alia Bhatt is currently one of Bollywood's most successful actresses, having married the love of her life, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Even though Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors, he still has a long way to go in his acting career. He has no problems with his wife leading, and he proudly refers to her as an overachiever.

Archana Puran Singh is more successful than her spouse, and he is quite proud of it, joking that they are not like the Abhimaan pair. "Parmeet and I used to joke that our lives would be like the movie Abhimaan, in which the wife's profession takes off faster than her husband's." However, I believe that gender stereotypes should never be used. What if the man's career had taken off while the woman's was still struggling? Would anyone dispute a woman's ability to achieve anything significant in life simply because she is a homemaker? Society should avoid stereotyping and clinging to outdated gender stereotypes."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the happiest woman to have a non-competitive spouse like Saif Ali Khan. Saif is not just Bollywood's most well-behaved gentleman, but also its most liberal, living and letting live. He is not envious of his wife's success; instead, he is grateful that she is the one who pays the bills.

Bipasha Basu's earnings are often higher than those of her husband. She is one of Bollywood's top actors, and her style has enthralled a large number of followers. In 2016, the sultry beauty married Karan Singh Grover. Karan is Bipasha's younger brother.

Despite the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is more successful than her husband Abhishek Bachchan, she confesses that she could not have chosen a better life partner. He is the man who is frequently mocked because of his wife's and father's prosperity. But he is unmoved, and he goes about his business with dignity and optimism. It's no surprise that Aishwarya fell for Abhishek.