Rajinikanth Net Worth: know assets, income and more of megastar

Entertainment
Rajinikanth's estimated net worth is around Rs 430 crore ($51 million), making him one of the wealthiest actors in India, showcasing his success in the film industry.
Rajinikanth owns a luxurious collection of cars, including a Rolls Royce Ghost, Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, Lamborghini Urus, and a Bentley Limousine.
Rajinikanth's property portfolio includes a house in Chennai’s Poes Garden, valued at Rs 35 crore, and a marriage hall called Raghavendra Mandapam, worth Rs 20 crore.
Rajinikanth leads a humble lifestyle, supports causes through his foundation, and returns remuneration if a film doesn't perform well at the box office.
As one of India's highest-paid actors, Rajinikanth commands fees ranging from Rs 125 crore to Rs 270 crore per movie, reflecting his immense popularity and box-office success.
Rajinikanth is committed to charity, donating a significant portion of his earnings. He founded the Rajinikanth Charitable Trust and is building a hospital.
