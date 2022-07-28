Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mammootty once revealed why Dulquer Salmaan married early; also why Amaal Sufiya is a prefect match

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    One of the top actors in the south Asian cinema business is Dulquer Salmaan. Although the actor has primarily appeared in Malayalam movies, he has not limited his options to only one language. He has also starred in several Tamil and Telugu movies.

    Mollywood megastar Mammootty once explained why his son Dulquer Salmaan got married so young in an interview. We all know that Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty are ideal family men.
     

    In 2011 Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with architect Amal Sufiya in an arranged marriage and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salman, who is now 5 years old.
     

    Mammootty claims that being married young gives a person's life greater stability and direction. He also discussed his lessons from this marital life and used his own life as an example. The actor Dulquer Salmaan's family assisted in the choice of his bride.

    According to reports, his mother, Sulfath gave the final approval after meeting Amaal Sufiya at a few social gatherings. Amaal Sufiya is an architect by profession.

    She is also an expert interior designer. She hails from a North Indian Muslim family, and settled in Chennai.

    Amaal Sufiya and Dulquer Salmaan share a strong bond with their families. DQ, who aspires to be like his father, shares the same viewpoint as his father.

    He decided to marry before entering the film industry because of this. DQ's marriage has undoubtedly influenced him to become a responsible man and to treat his acting job seriously. Also Read: Dhanush's net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more

    Dulquer has always said that his wife is his best friend. In an interview, he said, "I consider Amaal as one of his biggest pillars of strength." Mammootty and his wife, on the other hand, are regarded as one of the top celebrity couples in the Malayalam cinema industry. Also Read: Know Dulquer Salmaan's net worth, cars, salary, education and more

