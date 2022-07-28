Mammootty once revealed why Dulquer Salmaan married early; also why Amaal Sufiya is a prefect match

Dulquer Salmaan has always said his wife is his best friend. His mother, Sulfath gave him the final approval to marry Amaal Sufiya after meeting her at a few social gatherings.

One of the top actors in the south Asian cinema business is Dulquer Salmaan. Although the actor has primarily appeared in Malayalam movies, he has not limited his options to only one language. He has also starred in several Tamil and Telugu movies.

Mollywood megastar Mammootty once explained why his son Dulquer Salmaan got married so young in an interview. We all know that Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty are ideal family men.



In 2011 Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with architect Amal Sufiya in an arranged marriage and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salman, who is now 5 years old.



Mammootty claims that being married young gives a person's life greater stability and direction. He also discussed his lessons from this marital life and used his own life as an example. The actor Dulquer Salmaan's family assisted in the choice of his bride.

According to reports, his mother, Sulfath gave the final approval after meeting Amaal Sufiya at a few social gatherings. Amaal Sufiya is an architect by profession.

She is also an expert interior designer. She hails from a North Indian Muslim family, and settled in Chennai.

Amaal Sufiya and Dulquer Salmaan share a strong bond with their families. DQ, who aspires to be like his father, shares the same viewpoint as his father.

He decided to marry before entering the film industry because of this. DQ's marriage has undoubtedly influenced him to become a responsible man and to treat his acting job seriously.