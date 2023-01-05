Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora SEXY/BOLD photos: Want to look like 47-years-old diva? Drink THIS every morning

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Malaika Arora shared gorgeous photos on her Instagram page from the set of Moving In With Malaika. Malaika also uploaded a photo of her morning drink, which includes soaking methi, ajwain, and jeera seeds, one of her perfect body secrets.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Trends come and go, but shorts will always remain a wardrobe essential. Shorts are a wardrobe staple in practically every season due to their ease of wear and versatility. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    If you're tired of wearing your shorts in the same old manner, Malaika Arora has the hottest way to dress them. Wear it with a slogan t-shirt, a striking blouse, or a bralette to work from home, relax on your week off, go on a date with your girlfriends, or enjoy a casual outing. Continue scrolling to see it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The photos are from her current OTT series Moving In With Malaika and show her wearing in the classic denim blue trousers and white top combo. For the occasion, the actress donned an oversized shirt, bralette, and frayed shorts from the designer brands Alexander Wang and Skims. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this pictures, Malaika is wearing Fashion designer Naeem Khan's short dress, along with heels from Christian Louboutin.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika is styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Maneka styled each piece elegantly, serving a steal-worthy look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We frequently rely on Malaika Arora's inspiring postings on yoga, a balanced diet, and, on occasion, her DIY skincare and hair care secrets for wellness advice. Her wealth of information on living a healthy lifestyle is perplexing, as it becomes a treasure trove of fitness suggestions and tactics.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika recently posted a morning ritual that she followed which included a homemade drink that helps in flushing out toxins from the body. She posted a picture of a glass of water strained from soaked methi, ajwain and jeera seeds, great for digestion, controlling blood sugar levels and even aiding in weight loss. Malaika captioned the picture as, "Staring my day with overnight soaked methi, ajwain, jeera water."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ingredients for this DIY drink:
    Methi or fenugreek seeds
    Jeera or cumin seeds
    Ajwain or carom seeds
    Soak the seeds of methi, jeera, and ajwain in water overnight. In the morning, strain the mixture and fill a glass with water. When it's a frigid winter morning, you may also warm the water.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Advantages of Methi-Ajwain-Jeera Water

    • Because methi seeds are said to be beneficial for insulin synthesis, this particular drink is ideal for managing blood sugar levels.
    • Ajwain aids in diabetes management and blood sugar stabilisation. It also aids in the relief of bone pain.
    • Ajwain and fenugreek aid with bloating, acidity, and other gastrointestinal disorders.
    • Methi and ajwain assist digestion and help in weight reduction. This drink is also beneficial to digestion.
    • Try this drink at home because it has several health advantages.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora, meanwhile, made her OTT debut with the programme Moving In With Malaika. The entire series is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar. On a personal note, she is now dating Arjun Kapoor. The pair celebrated New Year's Eve with their friends.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good' vma

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good'

    Golden Globes 2023 live streaming: Know date, time and where to watch in India RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 live streaming: Know date, time and where to watch in India

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'mishti' says Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, read more RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'mishti' says Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, read more

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna vma

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna

    Who is Leonard Whiting? 'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for sexual exploitation over nude scene in film vma

    Who is Leonard Whiting? 'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for sexual exploitation over nude scene in film

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG 2023: Registration not to commence today; NBE asks to ignore ads - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Registration not to commence today; NBE asks to ignore ads

    Deepika Padukone predictions: Know when actress will have baby, also about her health, career and more vma

    Deepika Padukone predictions: Know when actress will have baby, also about her health, career and more

    BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in the state Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura AJR

    'BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in the state': Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

    football Fans slam amnesty international for urging al-nassr star cristiano ronaldo to highlight saudi arabia human rights issues snt

    'Ronaldo not an activist': Fans slam Amnesty for urging Al-Nassr star to highlight Saudi's human rights issues

    Samudrayaan to take Indian aquanauts 500 metres under sea in 2023

    Samudrayaan to take Indian aquanauts 500 metres under sea in 2023

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon