Malaika Arora SEXY/BOLD photos: Want to look like 47-years-old diva? Drink THIS every morning

Malaika Arora shared gorgeous photos on her Instagram page from the set of Moving In With Malaika. Malaika also uploaded a photo of her morning drink, which includes soaking methi, ajwain, and jeera seeds, one of her perfect body secrets.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Trends come and go, but shorts will always remain a wardrobe essential. Shorts are a wardrobe staple in practically every season due to their ease of wear and versatility.



If you're tired of wearing your shorts in the same old manner, Malaika Arora has the hottest way to dress them. Wear it with a slogan t-shirt, a striking blouse, or a bralette to work from home, relax on your week off, go on a date with your girlfriends, or enjoy a casual outing. Continue scrolling to see it.



The photos are from her current OTT series Moving In With Malaika and show her wearing in the classic denim blue trousers and white top combo. For the occasion, the actress donned an oversized shirt, bralette, and frayed shorts from the designer brands Alexander Wang and Skims.

In this pictures, Malaika is wearing Fashion designer Naeem Khan's short dress, along with heels from Christian Louboutin.

Malaika is styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Maneka styled each piece elegantly, serving a steal-worthy look

We frequently rely on Malaika Arora's inspiring postings on yoga, a balanced diet, and, on occasion, her DIY skincare and hair care secrets for wellness advice. Her wealth of information on living a healthy lifestyle is perplexing, as it becomes a treasure trove of fitness suggestions and tactics.

Malaika recently posted a morning ritual that she followed which included a homemade drink that helps in flushing out toxins from the body. She posted a picture of a glass of water strained from soaked methi, ajwain and jeera seeds, great for digestion, controlling blood sugar levels and even aiding in weight loss. Malaika captioned the picture as, "Staring my day with overnight soaked methi, ajwain, jeera water."

Ingredients for this DIY drink:

Methi or fenugreek seeds

Jeera or cumin seeds

Ajwain or carom seeds

Soak the seeds of methi, jeera, and ajwain in water overnight. In the morning, strain the mixture and fill a glass with water. When it's a frigid winter morning, you may also warm the water.

The Advantages of Methi-Ajwain-Jeera Water Because methi seeds are said to be beneficial for insulin synthesis, this particular drink is ideal for managing blood sugar levels.

Ajwain aids in diabetes management and blood sugar stabilisation. It also aids in the relief of bone pain.

Ajwain and fenugreek aid with bloating, acidity, and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Methi and ajwain assist digestion and help in weight reduction. This drink is also beneficial to digestion.

Try this drink at home because it has several health advantages.

