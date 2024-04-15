Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: Actress looks SEXY in white backless short dress

    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Malaika Arora is known as one of the fittest actresses of all time and is termed a fitness freak.

    Whenever Malaika steps out her outfits are often a topic of discussion as shows off her hot body in it.

    Malaika Arora was recently seen wearing a stunning white jumpsuit that had her followers gasping for air. 

    Malaika Arora is the embodiment of style and fitness and the lovely model and dancer is recognized for exuding glamor through her impeccable sense of style.

    A recent video of the actress looking lovely in a white jumpsuit went viral. A paparazzi account shared a video of Malaika yesterday night, which quickly went viral. 

    Malaika showed off her beautiful legs and ample curves in the video. The jumpsuit was also backless, which served important purposes. 

    She finished her appearance with a black bag and a disheveled bun. She waved happily at the paparazzi.

