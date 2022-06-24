Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's movie to cross Rs 400 cr mark

For those who are unaware, Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan's second collaboration after Master and Indian 2.



The Vikram movie, starring Kamal Haasan, keeps winning hearts and dominating the box office. The movie has amassed an astounding Rs. 390.50 crores, making it the second-highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time globally.



The movie is now aiming to reach Rs. 400 crore in the next days after being a huge hit in the South and numerous other nations, including Australia, the UAE, the UK, and others.



After a four-year absence, Kamal Haasan, a 67-year-old actor, is back on the big screen with Vikram. It is known that the fast-paced action comedy will make its digital debut on Disney+Hotstar on July 8 in the following languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Haasan portrays the merciless RAW agent Arun Kumar, who has no pity for criminals, in the film that Lokesh Kanagaraj both wrote and directed. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play significant parts in the intriguing action thriller as well.



Vikram also features Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting parts. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan's company, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Anirudh Ravichander wrote the soundtrack and background score for the movie. For those who are unaware, it is Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan's second collaboration after Master and Indian 2.