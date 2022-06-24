Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's movie to cross Rs 400 cr mark

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    For those who are unaware, Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan's second collaboration after Master and Indian 2.
     

    The Vikram movie, starring Kamal Haasan, keeps winning hearts and dominating the box office. The movie has amassed an astounding Rs. 390.50 crores, making it the second-highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time globally.
     

    The movie is now aiming to reach Rs. 400 crore in the next days after being a huge hit in the South and numerous other nations, including Australia, the UAE, the UK, and others.
     

    After a four-year absence, Kamal Haasan, a 67-year-old actor, is back on the big screen with Vikram. It is known that the fast-paced action comedy will make its digital debut on Disney+Hotstar on July 8 in the following languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
     

    Haasan portrays the merciless RAW agent Arun Kumar, who has no pity for criminals, in the film that Lokesh Kanagaraj both wrote and directed. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play significant parts in the intriguing action thriller as well.
     

    Vikram also features Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting parts. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan's company, Raaj Kamal Films International.

    Anirudh Ravichander wrote the soundtrack and background score for the movie. For those who are unaware, it is Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan's second collaboration after Master and Indian 2. Also Read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Next up for Kamal Hassan professionally is the S. Shankar-directed film Indian 2. It is a follow-up to the director's 1996 film Indian and is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the umbrella of Lyca Productions. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Hotness alert Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress drb

    Hotness alert! Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 latest info may disappoint Shah Rukh Khan fans drb

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

    Recent Stories

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: 5 staggering facts about him you might be unaware of-ayh

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: 5 staggering facts about him you might be unaware of

    India prevented over 42 lakh Covid deaths in 2021 through vaccines: Lancet study

    India prevented over 42 lakh Covid deaths in 2021 through vaccines: Lancet study

    Gujarat riots SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Narendra Modi rejects plea by Zakia Jafri gcw

    Gujarat riots: SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Narendra Modi; rejects plea by Zakia Jafri

    Maharashtra crisis: Sena's Raut accuses BJP of threatening Sharad Pawar, 42 MLAs in Shinde's camp - adt

    Maharashtra crisis: Sena's Raut accuses BJP of threatening Sharad Pawar, 42 MLAs in Shinde's camp

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon