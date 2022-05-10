Mahesh Babu to Tovino Thomas, 5 South actors who refused to work in Bollywood

Mahesh Babu recently said that Bollywood can’t afford him when he was asked if he has plans for it or not. Meanwhile, take a look at five stars from down South who have refused to work in Bollywood.

Image: Tovino Thomas, Mahesh Babu/Instagram

The line between the Southern film industries and Bollywood is diminishing day by day. Actors from down South such as Prabhas, Yash, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and more have already won the hearts of the people in the Hindi belt, while Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, among others, have done the same in the South. As the concept of Pan-India films has increased drastically in the recent past, so has the opportunity for actors to work across industries of other languages. For instance, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in her next while PoojaHegde has Salman Khan’s Kabhi Diwali Kabhi Eid in her kitty. Naga Chaitanya is also set to mark his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, there still are a few actors from the South film industries who are not yet keen on working in the Hindi film industry. Take a look at these five actors:

Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu: During the trailer launch of ‘Major’ on Monday, Mahesh Babu was asked if he has plans of acting in the Hindi film industry. In response to the question, the actor said, “Bollywood can’t afford me and thus I don’t want to waste my time there.” ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 Day 26: Yash-starrer eyeing Rs 425 cr business in Hindi belt; collection up on Monday too

Image: Anushka Shetty/Instagram

Anushka Shetty: There is no doubt Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian film industry. After the huge success of the Baahubali franchise in the Hindi film industry, Anushka gained massive popularity among the audience of the Hindi belt. There were reports that Karan Johar had offered her a script which Anushka had rejected.

Image: Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas, who is a huge fan of Salman Khan, was asked about whether he has plans on joining Bollywood or not. The actor said that even though he is a Bollywood fan, he wants to continue working in the Malayalam film industry, adding that he doesn’t have any plans for now. ALSO READ: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

Fahadh Faasil: A lot of Fahadh’s friends from the industry have already made it to the Hindi films. Even though the Malayalam actor, Fahadh, is far from signing a Bollywood film at the moment, he already has won the hearts of the audience with Allu Arjun-starrer Pusha: The Rise. Fahadh once said in an interview that language is a barrier for him in terms of entering Bollywood since he can’t speak Hindi, adding that he does have started to understand the language now.