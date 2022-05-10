KGF Chapter 2 Day 26: Yash-starrer eyeing Rs 425 cr business in Hindi belt; collection up on Monday too

Prashanth Neel’s film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ climbed further high at the Box Office on Monday. The film’s Hindi version has continued to make great business as it now aims to earn Rs 425 crores.

Image: Official film poster

Actor Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which gave a tough competition to the newly released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on its fourth weekend, has not disappointed the distributors once again. Five years after SS Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali 2', starring Prabhas, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has become the first film to release in the country whose distributors have managed to earn over Rs 200 crore from the film. The film held its position firmly even on the fourth Monday of its release and earned a decent amount on the 26th day of its release.

Image: Still from the movie

Monday marked a good start to the week for the distributors of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ since the Hindi version of the film managed to earn around Rs 2.50 crore on its fourth Monday (May 9). The collection of the Hindi version of 'KGF: Chapter 2' has already surpassed Rs 415 crores. The makers of the film are now eyeing to reach the Rs 424 crores target. Compared to the bigger cities, Yash’s film is showing its magic in smaller cities. And looking at how the film has been running successfully, it is being anticipated that it will easily earn Rs 425 crore at the box office for its Hindi version. ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 Day 25: Will Yash’s film impact Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

Image: Still from the trailer

Kannada superstar Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has broken many records in India as well as worldwide in terms of collection. The film, which has earned Rs 750.82 crore in India so far, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. With this, Prashant Neel's KGF 2 has become the fourth Indian film to cross 1000 crores, after SS Rajamouli's RRR, Prabhas's Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal. It is worth noting that out of these four films that entered the club of Rs 1000 crores, three films are from the South, while only Dangal of Bollywood has been able to cross this figure. Not only this, the second part of KGF also has many other records in its name have done.

Image: Official film posters

The same thing happened when 'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR' (Hindi) and 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) clashed in theatres. And then new releases such as Bachchan Pandey, Attack and Jersey could not pick up any business despite being well made. ALSO READ: KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?

Image: Still from the trailer