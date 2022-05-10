Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2 Day 26: Yash-starrer eyeing Rs 425 cr business in Hindi belt; collection up on Monday too

    First Published May 10, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    Prashanth Neel’s film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ climbed further high at the Box Office on Monday. The film’s Hindi version has continued to make great business as it now aims to earn Rs 425 crores.

    Actor Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which gave a tough competition to the newly released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on its fourth weekend, has not disappointed the distributors once again. Five years after SS Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali 2', starring Prabhas, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has become the first film to release in the country whose distributors have managed to earn over Rs 200 crore from the film. The film held its position firmly even on the fourth Monday of its release and earned a decent amount on the 26th day of its release.

    Monday marked a good start to the week for the distributors of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ since the Hindi version of the film managed to earn around Rs 2.50 crore on its fourth Monday (May 9). The collection of the Hindi version of 'KGF: Chapter 2' has already surpassed Rs 415 crores. The makers of the film are now eyeing to reach the Rs 424 crores target. Compared to the bigger cities, Yash’s film is showing its magic in smaller cities. And looking at how the film has been running successfully, it is being anticipated that it will easily earn Rs 425 crore at the box office for its Hindi version.

    Kannada superstar Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has broken many records in India as well as worldwide in terms of collection. The film, which has earned Rs 750.82 crore in India so far, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. With this, Prashant Neel's KGF 2 has become the fourth Indian film to cross 1000 crores, after SS Rajamouli's RRR, Prabhas's Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal. It is worth noting that out of these four films that entered the club of Rs 1000 crores, three films are from the South, while only Dangal of Bollywood has been able to cross this figure. Not only this, the second part of KGF also has many other records in its name have done.

    The same thing happened when 'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR' (Hindi) and 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) clashed in theatres. And then new releases such as Bachchan Pandey, Attack and Jersey could not pick up any business despite being well made.

    Many records broken in regional cinema: Apart from breaking many records at the box office in India and worldwide, KGF-2 has also created many records in terms of regional cinema. The film has made records such as a gross collection of Rs 10 crore in Odisha, the fastest film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala, and an entry into the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

    Video Icon