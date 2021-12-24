Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

Renowned Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is receiving great reviews for ‘Minnal Murali’ which was released on Netflix in Friday, has said that he is not willing to do Bollywood movies at the moment. Read to know the ‘why’ behind it.

Tovino Thomas is a known name in Malayalam cinema. He is enjoying his popularity, especially after the release of ‘Minnal Murali’ where he plays a superhero. The film is the biggest project of this young actor’s life, so far.

Fan of superhero films himself, Tovino Thomas wanted to become a superhero while growing up. However, as he grew older, he realized that it only happens in movies. And years later, the childhood dream came true with ‘Minnal Murali’. Speaking of how he feels about it, Tovino says that he felt proud when he came to Mumbai to try the superhero costume for his film for the first time. As much as he loved wearing the costume, he said that it was not comfortable to shoot in one, adding that it is not as much fun (shooting in a superhero costume) as it may seem otherwise.

ALO READ: Here's what Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas has to say about Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case

Moving forward, in an interview, Tovino Thomas was asked since a lot of actors from down South have also been doing Bollywood films, would he be interested in one or whether he has already been offered one. To this, Thomas said that though he is a fan of Bollywood movies, he wants to continue his career in the Malayalam industry.

He reportedly said that he does not want to do a Bollywood movie just for the sake of doing it unless a role is offered to him that demands his presence. Instead, he would continue to make Malayalam movies as he hopes to grow with the industry, and at the same time believes that he will be able to attract audiences to Malayalam films.

ALSO READ: Here's what Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has to say about his psychological thriller Kala

Adding that he does wish to learn from actors and technicians from a variety of (film) industries, he performs best in Malayalam movies. Tovino Thomas also said that he wishes to take Malayalam movies on the world stage since they already are doing so better.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is enjoying the positive reviews that his superhero flick is receiving. He says that though the film is a small budget film in comparison to other superhero films around the world, the film still caters to audiences of all ages.