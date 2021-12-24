  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

    Renowned Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is receiving great reviews for ‘Minnal Murali’ which was released on Netflix in Friday, has said that he is not willing to do Bollywood movies at the moment. Read to know the ‘why’ behind it.

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 9:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tovino Thomas is a known name in Malayalam cinema. He is enjoying his popularity, especially after the release of ‘Minnal Murali’ where he plays a superhero. The film is the biggest project of this young actor’s life, so far. 

    Fan of superhero films himself, Tovino Thomas wanted to become a superhero while growing up. However, as he grew older, he realized that it only happens in movies. And years later, the childhood dream came true with ‘Minnal Murali’. Speaking of how he feels about it, Tovino says that he felt proud when he came to Mumbai to try the superhero costume for his film for the first time. As much as he loved wearing the costume, he said that it was not comfortable to shoot in one, adding that it is not as much fun (shooting in a superhero costume) as it may seem otherwise.

    ALO READ: Here's what Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas has to say about Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case

    Moving forward, in an interview, Tovino Thomas was asked since a lot of actors from down South have also been doing Bollywood films, would he be interested in one or whether he has already been offered one. To this, Thomas said that though he is a fan of Bollywood movies, he wants to continue his career in the Malayalam industry.

    He reportedly said that he does not want to do a Bollywood movie just for the sake of doing it unless a role is offered to him that demands his presence. Instead, he would continue to make Malayalam movies as he hopes to grow with the industry, and at the same time believes that he will be able to attract audiences to Malayalam films.

    ALSO READ: Here's what Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has to say about his psychological thriller Kala

    Adding that he does wish to learn from actors and technicians from a variety of (film) industries, he performs best in Malayalam movies. Tovino Thomas also said that he wishes to take Malayalam movies on the world stage since they already are doing so better.

    Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is enjoying the positive reviews that his superhero flick is receiving. He says that though the film is a small budget film in comparison to other superhero films around the world, the film still caters to audiences of all ages.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m followers on Instagram drb

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Urfi Javed trolled yet again for wearing a cut paste sorts dress trolls ask if a rat ate her dress drb

    Urfi Javed's revealing blue cobweb top and matching shorts screams fashion horror

    Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is SCJ

    Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is

    Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is a 'light catcher' [Photos] SCJ

    Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is a 'light catcher' [Photos]

    Kareen Kapoor Khan' genome sequencing report for Omicron out, tests negative

    Kareen Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron out; actress tests negative

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am-dnm

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon