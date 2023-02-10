Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary; know their love story

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are enjoying their 18th wedding anniversary today, February 10, 2023. Check out the couple's social media profiles for more adorable photos.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are two couples who have restored our trust in love. The power couple has hit a new milestone as they celebrate 18 years of marriage today, February 10, 2023.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To mark the occasion, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor turned to Instagram and posted a sweet shot with his wife, along with the remark, "We're a bit crazy with a lot of love! 18 years together and counting! NSG, happy anniversary."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The former beauty queen also shared a cute pic on the photo-sharing site,"Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made...Happy anniversary MB." Namrata Shirodkar's tweet also contained a cute photo of the two having a good time.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story
    Let us look back at their heartwarming love story as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. They initially met during the mahurat ceremony for their film Vamsi in 2000. During the filming, the two began developing feelings for each other and spending a lot of time together. By the end of the film's production, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were dating.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite being a year younger than his lady love, the Sarileru Neekevvaru celebrity and his lady love had a four-year romance. They kept their romance out of the spotlight, though. It may be interesting to learn that Mahesh Babu's sister informed their parents about the romance.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Shirodkar on quitting acting after marriage
    Long back, Namrata Shirodkar said to a journalist during an interview that she left acting after her marriage because Mahesh Babu was clear that he wanted a non-working wife. He would have told me to leave work if I were working in some office. We had specific feelings for one other. We were clear that after marriage, we would live in an apartment because I was from Mumbai and didn't know how I would fit into these large homes. Because I was afraid, he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition: I would reside in an apartment if I came to Hyderabad."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Shirodkar added, "He said unequivocally that he did not want me to work. This is why we took some time off so that I could finish filming all of my films. When we got married, I had no work, I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mahesh Babu movies:
    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has teamed with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the project SSMB28. In the much-anticipated drama, he will appear with Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde. Following that, he will begin work on SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind RBA

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    SHOCKING Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them' RBA

    SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them'

    Kriti Sanon on her engagement rumours with Prabhas; actress shares cryptic post; check out now RBA

    Kriti Sanon on her engagement rumours with Prabhas; actress shares cryptic post; check out now

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen RBA

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen

    Shahid Kapoor Farzi to Ajith Thunivu to Penn Badgley YOU and many more to watch this weekend RBA

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Ajith's Thunivu to Penn Badgley’s YOU and many more to watch this weekend

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan settles for yet another goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan settles for yet another goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her - adt

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind RBA

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34 AJR

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; check details - adt

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon