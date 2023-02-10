Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary; know their love story

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are enjoying their 18th wedding anniversary today, February 10, 2023. Check out the couple's social media profiles for more adorable photos.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are two couples who have restored our trust in love. The power couple has hit a new milestone as they celebrate 18 years of marriage today, February 10, 2023.

To mark the occasion, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor turned to Instagram and posted a sweet shot with his wife, along with the remark, "We're a bit crazy with a lot of love! 18 years together and counting! NSG, happy anniversary."



The former beauty queen also shared a cute pic on the photo-sharing site,"Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made...Happy anniversary MB." Namrata Shirodkar's tweet also contained a cute photo of the two having a good time.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story

Let us look back at their heartwarming love story as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. They initially met during the mahurat ceremony for their film Vamsi in 2000. During the filming, the two began developing feelings for each other and spending a lot of time together. By the end of the film's production, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were dating.

Despite being a year younger than his lady love, the Sarileru Neekevvaru celebrity and his lady love had a four-year romance. They kept their romance out of the spotlight, though. It may be interesting to learn that Mahesh Babu's sister informed their parents about the romance.

Namrata Shirodkar on quitting acting after marriage

Long back, Namrata Shirodkar said to a journalist during an interview that she left acting after her marriage because Mahesh Babu was clear that he wanted a non-working wife. He would have told me to leave work if I were working in some office. We had specific feelings for one other. We were clear that after marriage, we would live in an apartment because I was from Mumbai and didn't know how I would fit into these large homes. Because I was afraid, he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition: I would reside in an apartment if I came to Hyderabad."

Namrata Shirodkar added, "He said unequivocally that he did not want me to work. This is why we took some time off so that I could finish filming all of my films. When we got married, I had no work, I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us."

