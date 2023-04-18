Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liberty Poole HOT Photos: Reality TV star oozes sexiness in BOLD red swimming attire

    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 7:09 PM IST

    Love Island fame renowned star Liberty Poole looked sensational as she took to Instagram wearing a plunging red swimming costume while telling fans she wants to show off her 'real' unfiltered body.

    article_image1

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    Love Island star Liberty Poole's Instagram feed is full of stunning outfits that make her fans feel awestruck by her curvy body. Here are some of the hottest attires of the star, which has caused a meltdown on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    The 23-year-old, who appeared on the ITV dating show in 2021, caused jaws around the nation to drop as she amplified the temperature in ravishing eye-popping hot red plunging neckline swimming attire.

    article_image3

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    Liberty Poole looks stunning and drop-dead gorgeous in a red-deep plunging risque bra and delicate red bottoms as she shows her abs and cleavage in the picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    The reality TV star Liberty Poole has turned up the hotness and temperature in a racy red-colored deep plunging risque bra and delicate red bottoms as she sits down in the picture and is holding her belly in a sexy way.

    article_image5

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    The Love Island star Liberty Poole gave fans a full view of her delectable curves as she posed up a storm in a red plunging neckline sexy swimming ensemble.

    article_image6

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    Holding a cup in one hand, Liberty oozed sexiness and poise in a hot red plunging neckline swimming outfit as she promised fans a "real" portrayal of her gorgeous figure.

    article_image7

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    Liberty Poole gives a seductive pose by holding her glass of booze in her right hand as she stands inside the swimming pool and flaunts her luscious body with curvy cleavage and thighs in a bold-red-colored swimming outfit and radiant smile, which is unmissable.

    article_image8

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    Liberty Poole turns the tables with her bold looks in a red-sexy swimming outfit as she gives a sultry pose with a booze glass in her right hand giving a view of her curvy booty and breasts.

    article_image9

    Image: Liberty Poole / Instagram

    Liberty Poole gives fans the best view of her curvy and voluptuous body with an alluring pose in a beige-colored shimmery bikini attire with a printed white-colored wrap-around skirt to make it more tropical.

