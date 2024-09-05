Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lady Gaga Photos: 'Joker: Folie à Deux' actress shows off her goth side in dramatic headpiece, black Dior gown

    Lady Gaga looked stunning at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in a voluminous Dior gown and dramatic headpiece, demonstrating once more why she is a fashion superstar.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 5:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    Lady Gaga has already seized the red carpet attention at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, which has only three days remaining.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    During the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, she gave a fashion moment that will be remembered for years. If anybody ever thought all-black outfits were dull, Gaga is here to prove them wrong. She walked the red carpet in a larger-than-life gown and a spectacular headpiece that drew all attention to her.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    It was the ultimate high-fashion moment, and Gaga once again demonstrated why she is the queen of the red carpet. When she walks out, it's as if the competition doesn't exist; she just takes over easily. Scroll down to learn more about her looks.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    Lady Gaga's enormous drop-waist Christian Dior Haute Couture gown was stunning in and of itself, but her breathtaking antique Philip Treacy lace headpiece stole the show.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    This creative headgear from the designer's fall/winter 2001 collection was a work of craftsmanship, commanding attention from every aspect.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    Gaga's gown had a daring plunging neckline and a sweeping skirt with voluminous pick-ups, creating a strong and dramatic statement as she walked down the red carpet.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    Gaga accessorised her gorgeous outfit with magnificent Tiffany gems. She donned platinum and diamond earrings, a brilliant diamond necklace, and the classic Tiffany Victoria bracelet, which added just the right amount of glitter to her ensemble.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    The headgear, which had exquisite lace motifs, two prominent points at the top, and a delicate beaded black ribbon, was the ideal combination of gothic elegance and high fashion. In terms of cosmetics, Gaga went all out with a gorgeous appearance.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    She used nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes to make her eyes stand out. Her cheeks were perfectly blushed, and she concluded with a strong red lipstick.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    With her blonde hair fashioned in a beautiful bun, Gaga stole the show, portraying the characteristics of a genuine diva.

