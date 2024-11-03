Bigg Boss 18: YRKHH actor Shehzada Dhami evicted from Salman Khan's show [WATCH]

Shehzada Dhami, known for his role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently made headlines after his sudden ousting from the show. Following this, he entered the 18th season of Bigg Boss, where expectations were high. However, his journey in the reality show was cut short due to insufficient audience support

Bigg Boss 18: YRKHH actor Shehzada Dhami evicted from Salman Khan hosted show [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

Shehzada Dhami, who gained prominence through his role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently been in the spotlight following his unexpected exit from the show. After being ousted overnight, the actor transitioned to participate in the 18th season of Bigg Boss.

Despite the high expectations surrounding his appearance on Bigg Boss, Shehzada faced elimination this week due to receiving insufficient audience votes. During the eviction announcement on Saturday, November 2nd, Salman Khan humorously reassured the contestants that there would be no evictions during the Diwali week. However, he later informed Shehzada of his departure, prompting the actor to embrace his fellow housemates before bidding farewell.

For those unaware, Shehzada's departure from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made headlines when producer Rajan Shahi accused him of unprofessional conduct, leading to his abrupt exit from the show. He was subsequently replaced by Rohit Purohit. In terms of his Bigg Boss 18 experience, Shehzada struggled to meet the audience's expectations, which ultimately contributed to his elimination. Nevertheless, his confrontation with fellow contestant Rajat Dalal has emerged as one of the season's most discussed moments.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 59th Birthday: Urvashi Rautela shares unseen video as fans celebrate [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor bring their feud into the house [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor bring their feud into the house [WATCH]

They are doing a favour..', Taapsee Pannu REVEALS not being paid much for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' ATG

'They are doing a favour..', Taapsee Pannu REVEALS not being paid much for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

Guruprasad dies by suicide: Revisiting director's controversial #MeToo comment AJR

Guruprasad dies by suicide: Revisiting director's controversial #MeToo comment

Who was Sandalwood Director Guruprasad, who committed suicide? vkp

Who was Sandalwood Director Guruprasad, who committed suicide?

Renowned Sandalwood Director Guruprasad commits suicide vkp

Renowned Sandalwood Director Guruprasad dies by suicide

Recent Stories

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal anr

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer vkp

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer vkp

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto AJR

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto

BREAKING: Grenade attack rocks market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; over 12 injured (WATCH) shk

Grenade attack rocks Sunday market in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar; over 12 injured (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon