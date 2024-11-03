Bigg Boss 18: YRKHH actor Shehzada Dhami evicted from Salman Khan's show [WATCH]

Shehzada Dhami, known for his role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently made headlines after his sudden ousting from the show. Following this, he entered the 18th season of Bigg Boss, where expectations were high. However, his journey in the reality show was cut short due to insufficient audience support

Shehzada Dhami, who gained prominence through his role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently been in the spotlight following his unexpected exit from the show. After being ousted overnight, the actor transitioned to participate in the 18th season of Bigg Boss.

Despite the high expectations surrounding his appearance on Bigg Boss, Shehzada faced elimination this week due to receiving insufficient audience votes. During the eviction announcement on Saturday, November 2nd, Salman Khan humorously reassured the contestants that there would be no evictions during the Diwali week. However, he later informed Shehzada of his departure, prompting the actor to embrace his fellow housemates before bidding farewell.

For those unaware, Shehzada's departure from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made headlines when producer Rajan Shahi accused him of unprofessional conduct, leading to his abrupt exit from the show. He was subsequently replaced by Rohit Purohit. In terms of his Bigg Boss 18 experience, Shehzada struggled to meet the audience's expectations, which ultimately contributed to his elimination. Nevertheless, his confrontation with fellow contestant Rajat Dalal has emerged as one of the season's most discussed moments.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 59th Birthday: Urvashi Rautela shares unseen video as fans celebrate [WATCH]

Latest Videos