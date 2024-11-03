Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women

Lifestyle
Mangalsutra is considered symbol of marriage. A married woman's adornment is considered incomplete without it. So, if you don't have the budget for gold, you can wear silver
Instead of heavy jewelry for Chhath Puja, choose a silver chain Mangalsutra that you can also wear daily
This Mangalsutra with a silver chain and black beads looks beautiful. Style it with a suit for a minimal and sober look during Chhath Puja
This silver Mangalsutra necklace with red stones is perfect for a traditional look. Style it with a heavy saree to keep the outfit minimal
If you want to wear heavy jewelry for Chhath Puja, try this silver Mangalsutra with a pendant. If you don't want to buy silver, opt for a similar design with stonework
Black bead Mangalsutra has always been a favorite, but now choose one with a silver pendant for an updated look. You can find similar designs for an affordable price
This silver Mangalsutra offers a gorgeous look. It's made with black beads. If you're on a budget, you can find artificial designs for an even more affordable price