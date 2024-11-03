Lifestyle

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women

Mangalsutra is considered symbol of marriage. A married woman's adornment is considered incomplete without it. So, if you don't have the budget for gold, you can wear silver

Silver Chain Mangalsutra

Instead of heavy jewelry for Chhath Puja, choose a silver chain Mangalsutra that you can also wear daily

Designer Silver Chain Mangalsutra

This Mangalsutra with a silver chain and black beads looks beautiful. Style it with a suit for a minimal and sober look during Chhath Puja

Fancy Silver Mangalsutra Design

This silver Mangalsutra necklace with red stones is perfect for a traditional look. Style it with a heavy saree to keep the outfit minimal

Mangalsutra with Heavy Pendant

If you want to wear heavy jewelry for Chhath Puja, try this silver Mangalsutra with a pendant. If you don't want to buy silver, opt for a similar design with stonework

Black Bead Mangalsutra Design

Black bead Mangalsutra has always been a favorite, but now choose one with a silver pendant for an updated look. You can find similar designs for an affordable price

Modern Mangalsutra Design

This silver Mangalsutra offers a gorgeous look. It's made with black beads. If you're on a budget, you can find artificial designs for an even more affordable price

