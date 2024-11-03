Karnataka: Tourists flock to Kodagu during long weekend

With a string of holidays including Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava weekend, the tourist-favorite district of Kodagu has seen a massive influx of visitors.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

With four consecutive holidays, including Naraka Chaturdasi, Kannada Rajyotsava, Balipadyami, and Sunday, lakhs of tourists have flocked to Kodagu. Tourist spots and religious sites are bustling with visitors and devotees, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the region.

article_image2

Tourists have thronged Raja's Seat, the popular hilltop spot in Madikeri, where visitors are enjoying the panoramic views. Other attractions like Abbey Falls, Dubare, and Nisargadhama are also seeing a surge in footfall. The recent holy occasion of Cauvery Theerthodbhava has further drawn thousands of pilgrims to Talacauvery and Bhagamandala.

article_image3

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported at major tourist spots and religious centres, including Raja's Seat, Abbey Falls, and Talacauvery, posing challenges for the police in ensuring smooth traffic flow.

article_image4

The month-long Kiru Sankramana period after the Theerthodbhava is seen as an auspicious time for a holy dip in the Cauvery River at Talacauvery. Thousands of devotees, including those from other districts and states, are visiting the sacred spot. The ongoing holidays have further increased the number of visitors, causing some local concern over difficulties in performing rituals peacefully.

