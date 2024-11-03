Chhath Puja 2024: 8 beautiful rangoli designs you can make

Lifestyle
Chhath Puja preparations are in full swing. Decorate your courtyard with rangoli. Create a Kalash-Sun design
Create a Chhath Puja rangoli with a woman worshipping and a pond design
Decorate your rangoli with diyas for a beautiful look
Decorate your main door with a multi-color flower pattern rangoli
Decorate your courtyard with a Kalash, coconut, and dots pattern rangoli
Decorate your courtyard with a temple pattern rangoli, including Kalash and coconut designs
Decorate your courtyard with a multi-color rangoli of any design
Decorate your home with a beautiful peacock design rangoli and diyas