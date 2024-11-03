Lifestyle

Chhath Puja 2024: 8 beautiful rangoli designs you can make

Kalash-Sun Rangoli

Chhath Puja preparations are in full swing. Decorate your courtyard with rangoli. Create a Kalash-Sun design

Chhath Puja Rangoli Design

Create a Chhath Puja rangoli with a woman worshipping and a pond design

Rangoli Decorated with Diyas

Decorate your rangoli with diyas for a beautiful look

Flower Pattern Rangoli

Decorate your main door with a multi-color flower pattern rangoli

Kalash-Dots Rangoli

Decorate your courtyard with a Kalash, coconut, and dots pattern rangoli

Temple Pattern Rangoli

Decorate your courtyard with a temple pattern rangoli, including Kalash and coconut designs

Multi-Color Rangoli

Decorate your courtyard with a multi-color rangoli of any design

Peacock Pattern Rangoli

Decorate your home with a beautiful peacock design rangoli and diyas

