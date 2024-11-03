'They are doing a favour..', Taapsee Pannu REVEALS not being paid much for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

Released in December 2023, the film grossed over ₹300 crore at the Indian box office and features Vicky Kaushal in a prominent role

First Published Nov 3, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu has made her mark with memorable performances across genres. Recently, she opened up about her remuneration for the 2023 film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Indian Express, Taapsee disclosed that she was not compensated as generously as one might expect, given her role in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In another interview with SCREEN, Taapsee clarified common misconceptions about her film choices, sharing that contrary to popular belief, she doesn't earn substantial pay for mainstream films like Judwaa or Dunki. She explained that she earns more for projects where she is the lead, such as Haseen Dillruba. According to Taapsee, major productions with established male leads often offer her lower pay, implying they consider casting her as a favor, feeling that a big hero already anchors the project. Taapsee mentioned this bias as a recurring challenge.

She further elaborated on the industry dynamics, saying that typically male leads select their female co-stars, except when directed by a highly influential filmmaker with a dedicated audience. In such cases, the director's choice usually prevails.

Dunki explores the emotional journey of a group of friends aspiring to move abroad, using an unconventional migration route known as the Donkey Flight. The film highlights the hardships they face along the way. With Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles, Dunki was successful at the box office, grossing over ₹300 crore in India. Director Rajkumar Hirani noted that while SRK believed the film would be well-received, he didn’t expect it to achieve the same massive box-office figures as action-packed films like Jawan and Pathaan.

On her upcoming projects, Taapsee will soon appear in Gandhari, a film that recently released its teaser on Netflix. The teaser hints at a plot centered around a mother who takes extreme measures when her children’s safety is at stake. The OTT platform, in its announcement, highlighted the reunion of writer Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu, known for their previous collaboration in Haseen Dillruba. Netflix has yet to confirm the release date for Gandhari.

