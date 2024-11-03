Guruprasad dies by suicide: Revisiting director's controversial #MeToo comment

Initial investigations suggest that the director was experiencing financial difficulties, exacerbated by the recent failure of his latest film, Ranganayaka. In light of this tragic incident, an unsettling comment made by the director during the #MeToo movement has come to light.

Renowned Sandalwood director Guruprasad, best known for his films such as 'Mata' and 'Eddelu Manjunatha', has reportedly died of suicide at the age of 52. His decomposed body was found in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, where he had been living for the past eight months. It is reportedly said that officials were alerted to the scene after his neighbours complained of a stench coming from his home.Upon entering the apartment, police found Guruprasad hanging from a ceiling fan, indicating he may have died several days earlier.

Initial investigations suggest that the director was experiencing financial difficulties, exacerbated by the recent failure of his latest film, Ranganayaka. In light of this tragic incident, an unsettling comment made by the director during the #MeToo movement has come to light.

Renowned Sandalwood Director Guruprasad commits suicide

In 2018, Guruprasad found himself in the spotlight after actor Sangeetha Bhat shared her #MeToo story, leading to scrutiny of his conduct on set. He maintained that he never crossed professional boundaries while directing her, asserting that he shot a bare-back scene with her in the presence of his wife and daughter.

In a troubling response to the allegations, Guruprasad expressed that if men began to speak out about such issues, it would force women to "commit suicide." This remark had sparked outrage and highlighted the deeply divisive opinions surrounding the #MeToo movement.

Despite some extended their support for survivors, many had distanced themselves from the movement, with some claiming it is being misused by one gender against another. Guruprasad's tragic passing has come just a day after he celebrated his birthday and shortly after he reportedly remarried, leaving many to reflect on the pressures he faced in both his personal and professional life.

Who was Sandalwood Director Guruprasad, who committed suicide?

