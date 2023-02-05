Kylie Jenner SUPER-SEXY photos: Kylie Cosmetics CEO flaunts her voluptuous body in rhinestone neon bikini

Kylie Jenner recently returned to her enormous $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion after a trip to Turks & Caicos in the Caribbean with friends. Jenner recently posted sexy pictures in a rhinestone bikini, displaying her hourglass features.

Kylie Jenner is a frequent social media user who may easily dazzle her admirers with titillating attire. She frequently flaunts her flesh in provocative ensembles, leaving netizens dumbfounded.

Kylie Jenner had social media followers salivating again as she flaunted her curves and busty endowments in a colourful stone-studded bikini.

Kylie Jenner just returned to her Holmby Hills house after a trip to the Caribbean with her friends to Turks & Caicos. She shared a few of incredibly sexy photos from her vacation.

On Sunday (Feb 05), the make-up entrepreneur turned to Instagram to showcase another batch of daring images. The two-piece was made from a spliced pink and blue triangular top and lime green thong-style bottoms with crystals in the Chanel emblem.

Kylie Jenner reclined seductively atop a wooden beach chair beside a resort-style pool, with a lovely stone gazebo in the background.

The entrepreneur appears to be smoking hot in the bikini photos, flaunting her curves in the exposing swimwear. For the photoshoot, Kylie Jenner struck several provocative stances.

Kylie Jenner looks stunning with her hair down and shiny lips. "Daydream," she captioned the photo. Her daughter Stormi turned five on Wednesday (Feb 01) and her baby son Aire turned one on Thursday (Feb 02).

The mother-of-two returned from the Caribbean over the weekend, but she has continued to share photos from Kylie Jenner's trip on Instagram.

