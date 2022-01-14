Kylie Jenner beats Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande; TV star is all set to have second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian and singer Ariana Grande become most followed women on Instagram, crosses 300 million followers

Kylie Jenner just set another record on the popular social media site, Instagram. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and mother of one has become the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.



She bests pop singer Ariana Grande who previously held the record, currently Kim Kardashian she is standing on 289 mn followers and Kylie's sister 279mn followers.

Kylie Jenner, just 24 came to the limelight with the hit reality television show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians featuring her whole family. From siblings Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Rob Kardashian to Kendall, Brody, Brandon Jenner. And parents Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner.



Kylie made her foray into the cosmetics business world by setting up the hugely successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie is expecting her second child with her partner, rapper Travis Scott. Last week, Kylie shared a photo of her bump and wrote, “I am woman”. She revealed her second pregnancy in September 2021.



Kylie previously held the record for the most-liked picture on the photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram. The photo, which featured her 3-years-old daughter Stormi. The image was shared in 2018 got over 18.3 million 'likes'.



Last year, Kylie took a break from social media after the Astroworld tragedy in November, where her partner Travis Scott was performing. According to reports, 10 people were killed and dozens injured at the musical event.