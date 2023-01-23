Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KL Rahul, Athiya wedding video: Father of the bride, Suniel Shetty wears traditional South Indian attire

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    KL Rahul (30) and Athiya Shetty (30) got finally married in Khandala and Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty share the news with media and also distribute sweets to paparazzi

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are being married today, January 23, at her father, Suniel Shetty's estate in Khandala. While the couple and their family have been tight-lipped about the wedding and have not split the beans, the word is now out that the wedding reception will happen post-IPL. (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a long time and are open about sharing one other's photos on social media. (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The rumours about their wedding had been circulating for quite some time, but the pair were preoccupied with their professional obligations. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    According to the latest reports, various Bollywood and cricket superstars will attend their wedding, including actors Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Virat Kohli.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Around 100 people will attend the wedding. Following Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rules, the couple has imposed a no-phone policy.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, and Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were photographed during the wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The wedding guests of Athiya and KL Rahul will be given traditional South Indian food. Suniel Shetty was born in Mulki, Mangalore, into a Tulu-speaking Bunt family. Their wedding guests will be treated to a sumptuous South Indian buffet. In keeping with tradition, visitors will be given lunch on banana leaves.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sabyasachi, an excellent celebrity wedding designer, will create a traditional bride and groom attire for the pair. The pair would choose white and gold because most brides and grooms in South Indian weddings wear these two colours.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Athiya and KL Rahul love story: 
    In 2019, Athiya Shetty met KL Rahul through mutual acquaintances. They allegedly hit it off right away and became buddies. After they shared their adorable images on social media, rumours of their love affair spread like wildfire. Athiya did make their relationship on Instagram official, but none of them has publicly acknowledged their connection.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan Pathaan RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan’s Pathaan

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com

    Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty thank PM Modi for renaming 21 Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

    'Heart swells with pride...' Bollywood celebs thank PM for renaming 21 Andaman islands after bravehearts

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding

    Recent Stories

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival AJR

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Are overdependence on Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh's injury responsible for India's ouster?-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Are overdependence on Harmanpreet and Hardik's injury responsible for India's ouster?

    Amazon Air launched in India Why and where will it be introduced first gcw

    Amazon Air launched in India! Why and where will it be introduced first?

    wrestling Marry Kom to lead Oversight Committee for probing allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee for probing allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos - gps

    Watch: Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon