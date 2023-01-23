KL Rahul, Athiya wedding video: Father of the bride, Suniel Shetty wears traditional South Indian attire

KL Rahul (30) and Athiya Shetty (30) got finally married in Khandala and Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty share the news with media and also distribute sweets to paparazzi

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are being married today, January 23, at her father, Suniel Shetty's estate in Khandala. While the couple and their family have been tight-lipped about the wedding and have not split the beans, the word is now out that the wedding reception will happen post-IPL. (VIDEO)

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a long time and are open about sharing one other's photos on social media. (VIDEO)

The rumours about their wedding had been circulating for quite some time, but the pair were preoccupied with their professional obligations.

According to the latest reports, various Bollywood and cricket superstars will attend their wedding, including actors Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Virat Kohli.

Around 100 people will attend the wedding. Following Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rules, the couple has imposed a no-phone policy.

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, and Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were photographed during the wedding.

The wedding guests of Athiya and KL Rahul will be given traditional South Indian food. Suniel Shetty was born in Mulki, Mangalore, into a Tulu-speaking Bunt family. Their wedding guests will be treated to a sumptuous South Indian buffet. In keeping with tradition, visitors will be given lunch on banana leaves.

Sabyasachi, an excellent celebrity wedding designer, will create a traditional bride and groom attire for the pair. The pair would choose white and gold because most brides and grooms in South Indian weddings wear these two colours.

