KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's lovey-dovey photo will make your day; pictures from their pre-wedding ceremony out

The newest pair on the scene is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. They married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house in front of close relatives and friends. After dating for a while, the couple decided on a low-key wedding. Their wedding attire combined simplicity and tradition, and the couple formed a stunning bride and groom. Following up on her enjoyable Haldi images, Athiya headed to Instagram to post a handful of pictures from yet another wedding occasion.



Athiya is seen wearing a lime yellow saree with a pink top, which she accessorised with a hefty gold necklace and Jhumkas. She has her hair in a bun and her gorgeous grin on display.

While the first slide showed guests showering the bride with white flowers, the photos that followed showed her holding a leaf in her palms, a group of hands holding a decorated thaali in front of her, an endearing shot of Rahul holding Athiya while she smiled, and many more. The actress included merely a lotus blossom emoji in her caption.

In one of the photos, her mother, Mana Shetty, can be seen wearing a traditional white and crimson border saree and being showered with flower petals. Then there's a photo of her with Mehendi in her hand, clutching beetle leaves with supari.

In the following photo, the actress sits lovely as her female gang does aarti with a dish full of floral decorations and diya. In the last photo, Athiya seems to be in KL Rahul’s arms, and her happiness is evident in these images.



On January 23, Athiya and KL Rahul married. Suniel Shetty's property in Khandala hosted the wedding ceremony. Later in Mumbai, the couple will host a lavish wedding celebration.

According to rumours, more than 3000 people will attend this celebration.

