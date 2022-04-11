Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian's sis Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True Thompson’s 4th birthday in a purr-fect way

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Khloe Kardashian celebrated her daughter True Thomsom’s fourth birthday recently. She threw a big cat-theme birthday bash for her daughter.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, turned a year older on April 10. To celebrate her birthday, mommy Khloe through a grand cat-themed party that was held at their residence on Sunday. Khloe shared a slew of videos and photographs from daughter True’s birthday bash at their residence. In the pictures and the videos shared by Khloe, True is seen wearing a pink feathered dress and pink hair extensions.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Everything about True’s fourth birthday party was all about cats. From the décor to the even real-life kittens, True’s birthday party was every bit of ‘purr-fect’.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian copied ‘Baywatch’ star Carman Electra’s sexy, raunchy cut out gown? See pics

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Among those who attended True Thompson’s birthday party included her cousins Dream Kardashian (5), Penelope Disick (9), North West (8), Chicago West (4) and Stormi Webster (4).

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Kylie Kenner also shared a few pictures from the birthday party. In one of her Instagram stories that she posted, Kylie wrote: “Happy birthday to my baby True!"

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    The birthday party also saw a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat along with Squishmallow party favours. The entire venue was decked up with colourful pastel balloons.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    True Thompson’s birthday party had a personalized touch to it as well. True received colourful M&Ms for her birthday which had her face and her name on them.
     

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Khloe Kardashian threw this birthday party for True Thompson two days after the Kardashians and Jenners attended the premiere for their new reality show ‘The Kardashians’.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    There was also a delicious three-tiered cake with a cat and rainbow theme on it.

    ALSO READ: Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian; these celebs went under the knife

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Shahid Kapoor Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay drb

    KGF: Chapter 2 vs Beast: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay

    Phule first look Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule drb

    Phule first look: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule

    Alia Bhatt's '2 States' co-star Shiv Subramaniam passes away; read details RBA

    Alia Bhatt's '2 States' co-star Shiv Subramaniam passes away; read details

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this RBA

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

    Recent Stories

    football ligue 1 Lukaku as Mbappe's replacement? PSG fans ponder over Chelsea flop's possible move snt

    Lukaku as Mbappe's replacement? PSG fans ponder over Chelsea flop's possible move

    5 Ameesha Patel's hot and sexy bikini pictures that will make you hit the pool now RBA

    5 Ameesha Patel's hot and sexy bikini pictures that will make you hit the pool now

    Congress Punjab Twitter account hacked 4th attack in last 2 days gcw

    Congress Punjab Twitter account hacked, 4th attack in last 2 days

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara backs Rajasthan Royals RR Ravichandran Ashwin for retiring out against Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara backs Ravichandran Ashwin for retiring out against LSG

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India gcw

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon