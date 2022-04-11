Kim Kardashian's sis Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True Thompson’s 4th birthday in a purr-fect way

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her daughter True Thomsom’s fourth birthday recently. She threw a big cat-theme birthday bash for her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, turned a year older on April 10. To celebrate her birthday, mommy Khloe through a grand cat-themed party that was held at their residence on Sunday. Khloe shared a slew of videos and photographs from daughter True’s birthday bash at their residence. In the pictures and the videos shared by Khloe, True is seen wearing a pink feathered dress and pink hair extensions.

Everything about True’s fourth birthday party was all about cats. From the décor to the even real-life kittens, True’s birthday party was every bit of ‘purr-fect’. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian copied ‘Baywatch’ star Carman Electra’s sexy, raunchy cut out gown? See pics

Among those who attended True Thompson’s birthday party included her cousins Dream Kardashian (5), Penelope Disick (9), North West (8), Chicago West (4) and Stormi Webster (4).

Kylie Kenner also shared a few pictures from the birthday party. In one of her Instagram stories that she posted, Kylie wrote: “Happy birthday to my baby True!"

The birthday party also saw a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat along with Squishmallow party favours. The entire venue was decked up with colourful pastel balloons.

True Thompson’s birthday party had a personalized touch to it as well. True received colourful M&Ms for her birthday which had her face and her name on them.



Khloe Kardashian threw this birthday party for True Thompson two days after the Kardashians and Jenners attended the premiere for their new reality show ‘The Kardashians’.

