    Kim Kardashian copied ‘Baywatch’ star Carman Electra’s sexy, raunchy cut out gown? See pics

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian channelled her inner Carmen Electra in the raunchy white cut out dress the latter wore in the 90s.

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian looked everything steamy and hot in the white cut out dress that she wore recently. The American socialite posted a series of pictures n her Instagram handle recently that literally put the internet world on fire with the amount of hotness that Kim oozed in those raunchy pictures. However, it also brought notice to one that Kim was not the first person to wear that dress. In fact, it seems that she nearly copied the dress from ‘Baywatch' star Carman Electra’s look from the late 1990s. The raunchy dress that Kim wore in her post which completely exposed her back, was identical to Carmen’s outfit from the MTV Awards in 1998. Yes, the nearly revealing dress was worn by Electra, almost 24 years ago!

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ alum, Kim Kardashian, wore the backless white gown which was strikingly identical to Carmen Electra’s dress from the 1990s that was designed by Stephen Sprouse.

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    While people may have been ogling at Kim Kardashian’s oh-so-sexy pictures that she posted on her Instagram, the same dress apparently made it to the category of “worst dressed” for Carmen Electra, back in the days. In an interview with Vogue in 2017 regarding the nearly-naked dress that she wore in the 1990s, Electra said, “It had a clear strap holding [it] on. It was a mystery as to how this dress stayed on. My boobs were kind of pouring out of the dress and I literally was on every ‘Worst Dressed’ list in that dress.”

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    “But I was looking at it [recently] and I was like, ‘It’s so covered today.’ In the ’90s, it was really hard [if] you wanted to wear sexy clothes.”

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    While Kim Kardashian had a thin strap at the back to hold the gown in place, Carmen Electra’s dress didn’t have something similar or anything at all to hold. She, in fact, once said that “it was a mystery as to how this dress stayed on”.

    But if thought that Kim Kardashian and Carmen Electra were the only ladies who donned this bold gown, you are mistaken! Stephen Sprouse's design was originally worn by supermodel Kate Moss, who was announced as Kim’s brand SKIMS’s face last year.

