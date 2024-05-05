Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala High Court stays arrest of Manjummel Boys makers in fraud case

    The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of the makers of 'Manjummel Boys' in a fraud case. The case was registered against Shawn Antony, Soubin Shahir, and Babu Shahir with charges including criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery.

    First Published May 5, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of the makers of 'Manjummel Boys' in a fraud case. The arrest of actor and production partner Soubin Shahir and Shaun Anthony was prevented by the court. he police registered a case against the makers of Manjummel Boys as per the order of Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court on April 24.

    The case was registered against Shawn Antony, Soubin Shahir, and Babu Shahir with charges including criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery. The movie was produced by Soubin Shahir under the banner of Parava Films and is directed by Chidambaram.

    The petitioner alleged that the producers took the money by promising a profit share of 40 percent and then cheated without paying the profit share or investment. Apart from this, the petition stated that the producers of the film have acquired another Rs 20 crore by giving OTT platform rights.

    The court has sent a notice to the producers of the film, Soubin and Babu on the petition. Following this, the police registered a case against them.
    The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
