From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Top 10 richest Indian cricketers

Entertainment
Revered as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar's net worth is estimated to soar around Rs. 1250 crores, solidifying his status as one of the wealthiest cricket players globally.
With an estimated net worth of Rs. 1050 crores, Kohli not only dazzles on the field but is also among the wealthiest Indian cricketers.
The charismatic Dhoni, with a reported net worth of approximately Rs. 1040 crores, continues to captivate fans not only with his cricket skills but also with his financial stature.
Former BCCI President Ganguly rounds off the list with a net worth of Rs. 498.9 crores, showcasing his enduring influence in Indian cricket.
Yuvraj Singh, another cricketing sensation, boasts a net worth of Rs 291 crore, solidifying his position as one of India's wealthiest cricketers.
Rohit Sharma, a stalwart in Indian cricket, boasts a substantial net worth of Rs 216 crore, further cementing his place among India's richest cricketers.
Former Chennai Super Kings player Raina commands a net worth of Rs 207.87 crore, reflecting his enduring impact both on and off the field.
Similar to Suresh Raina, Gambhir's net worth is reported to be around Rs 207. crore, underscoring his financial success in the cricketing world.
With a reported net worth of approximately Rs 202 crore, Sehwag stands as one of the financially robust figures in Indian cricket.
Former captain and coach of Team India, Dravid's net worth stands at an impressive Rs 199.56 crore, reflecting his enduring legacy in the sport.