Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney Kardashian trolled for 'tongue kissing' and PDAs with Travis Braker

At Oscars 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and her beau Travis Braker got trolled for over-the-top PDAs and kissing on the Academy red carpet; take a look

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken the internet by storm. Their newest appearance on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday Night, March 27, has captured everyone's attention. The pair displayed their over-the-top love for one other once more by touching tongues.



The loving couple had a sweet smooch in front of photographers while wearing matching all-black suits. Meanwhile, the Kardashians' star will be attending the Academy Awards for the first time.

Kourtney Kardashian was invited as Barker's plus-one since she will be playing with an all-star ensemble featuring Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist Sheila E., and others.

Kardashian donned a sleeveless vintage Thierry Mugler dress, strappy Aquazzura Perfect Kiss shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, according to Entertainment Tonight, with her hair slicked back.



The Blink-182 drummer, 46, looked stylish with black eyeglasses and a suit with a diamond pin on the lapel. Kardashian and Barker have already been spotted on many red carpets, displaying their love for one another. Prior to this, their love was recorded on video at a number of occasions, including the 2021 VMAs and Dolce & Gabbana shows in Italy.



The couple got engaged in October 2021 in a beautiful coastal location. This lavish Oscars appearance coincides with Kravis' wedding plans and their want to expand their blended family.