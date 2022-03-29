Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney Kardashian trolled for 'tongue kissing' and PDAs with Travis Braker

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    At Oscars 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and her beau Travis Braker got trolled for over-the-top PDAs and kissing on the Academy red carpet; take a look

    Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken the internet by storm. Their newest appearance on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday Night, March 27, has captured everyone's attention. The pair displayed their over-the-top love for one other once more by touching tongues.
     

    The loving couple had a sweet smooch in front of photographers while wearing matching all-black suits. Meanwhile, the Kardashians' star will be attending the Academy Awards for the first time.

    Kourtney Kardashian was invited as Barker's plus-one since she will be playing with an all-star ensemble featuring Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist Sheila E., and others.

    Kardashian donned a sleeveless vintage Thierry Mugler dress, strappy Aquazzura Perfect Kiss shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, according to Entertainment Tonight, with her hair slicked back.
     

    The Blink-182 drummer, 46, looked stylish with black eyeglasses and a suit with a diamond pin on the lapel. Kardashian and Barker have already been spotted on many red carpets, displaying their love for one another. Prior to this, their love was recorded on video at a number of occasions, including the 2021 VMAs and Dolce & Gabbana shows in Italy.
     

    The couple got engaged in October 2021 in a beautiful coastal location. This lavish Oscars appearance coincides with Kravis' wedding plans and their want to expand their blended family. Also Read: Oscars 2022: Jake Paul offers Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each for boxing match

    "Travis and I want to have a kid," Kourtney stated in a recent teaser for Hulu's new reality series "The Kardashians." Meanwhile, Kardashian already has two children with ex-husband Scott Disick, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and a daughter, Penelope. Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, are the children of her musician lover's former marriage to Shanna Moakler. He also assists in the upbringing of Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's 22-year-old daughter with Oscar De La Hoya. Also Read: 'I was wrong': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dubai Expo 2020 Ranveer Singh teaches Malhari steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur RBA

    Dubai Expo 2020: Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Malhari’ steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur; video goes viral

    Will Smith says, 'I Was Wrong' apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post RBA

    'I was wrong': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    RRR Box Office With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas Baahubali 2 record drb

    RRR Box Office: With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 record

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film? RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film?

    Recent Stories

    Dubai Expo 2020 Ranveer Singh teaches Malhari steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur RBA

    Dubai Expo 2020: Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Malhari’ steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur; video goes viral

    Will Smith says, 'I Was Wrong' apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post RBA

    'I was wrong': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post

    10 pics of Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner showing their transformation from cute to hot drb

    10 pics of Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner showing their transformation from cute to hot

    IPL 2022 SRH vs RR SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals Match Preview/Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Familar foes eye winning start

    Kendall Jenner tried to cut Kylie Jenner from her skimpy lilac busty top pics? drb

    Kendall Jenner tried to cut Kylie Jenner from her skimpy lilac busty top pics?

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon