'I was wrong': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post

Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock for publicly slapping him at the Oscars 2022 after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith recently apologised to Chris Rock for hitting him onstage during the live Oscars 2022, calling his behaviour "inappropriate." Will rushed to Instagram to write a long apology to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Will was named best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his performance in 'King Richard.'

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

The disturbing event occurred during Sunday's Oscars ceremony, when Chris Rock joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting the award for best documentary feature. Rock hinted that Pinkett Smith was preparing to make a sequel to G.I. Jane, which appeared to reference the actress's shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been outspoken about her alopecia hair loss.)



“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in his apology letter. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has been open about it, speaking about her hardships on TikTok and declaring, "I don't give two craps what people think about this bald head of mine." Smith also apologised to the Oscar show's producers and the Williams family.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.

Chris Rock has yet to make a public statement on the event. He is said to have refused to make a police report against Smith.

Previously, the Academy has denounced Smith's behaviour at the Oscars in 2022. The Academy stated that it "will investigate additional action and repercussions in line with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law."