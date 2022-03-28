Oscars 2022: Jake Paul offers Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each for boxing match

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair - just minutes before the crowning moment of his career when he won Best Actor.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has offered 'King Richard' oscar-winning actor Will Smith and Chris Rock 15 million dollars each to fight in his undercard even in August, following the Oscars 2022 fiasco.

In perhaps the most significant on-stage altercation in the Academy Awards' 94-year-old history, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair - just minutes before the crowning moment of his career when he won Best Actor.

Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul was quick to react to the viral moment as he tweeted, "Nah, this is crazy ahah." Paul, who is unbeaten in five professional fights, went on to offer Smith and Rock 15 million dollars each to box on the undercard of his fight, which is due to be in August.

"I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go. Let's do it in August on my undercard," he wrote.

"Someone get me on the phone with Will Smith's boxing representative asap," the 25-year-old added.

Paul last fought in December 2021 when he knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in spectacular style. He is targeting a sixth professional fight in five months, though it's not known who it will be against.

As Chris Rock took the Oscar 2022 stage to present the best documentary award, the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith. While Will Smith laughed a bit initially, Jada was seen rolling her eyes. Soon after, Will went up to the stage and slapped Chris.

"Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can't win," Rock started his piece, adding, "He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" As the joke received a tepid response, Rock added, "That was a nice one!"

Jada has previously opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. She first opened up about it in 2018 and has since spoken up about her challenges of living with the illness on social media.

After Will slapped Chris, the entire auditorium went silent for a few seconds, Will came back to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Even though there was no mic on Will, his audio was audible. At the end of the exchange, Chris said, "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Soon after this, Will won his first Oscar. He won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Will apologised to the Academy and spoke about the importance of family in his life.

"I wanna apologise to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father! Love will make you do crazy things." Will, who plays Richard Williams, father to tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in the film, said.