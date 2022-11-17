Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian latest bikini pics, video: SKIMS owner launches new holiday collection of SEXY bra, underwear

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian, a 42-year-old businesswoman, slid into two of the brand-new Sparkle Jersey bra and underwear sets from her shapewear firm SKIMS. She set temperatures soaring as she exhibited her curves

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian raised the temperature as she flaunted her unattainable curves in a seductive slideshow uploaded on Instagram. The platinum blonde stunner wore a small black triangle bra and a coordinating thong, displaying her incredibly bustily.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 42-year-old businesswoman slid into two of the brand-new Sparkle Jersey bra and underwear sets from her shapewear firm SKIMS. (VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To make your holiday nights more exciting, Sparkle Jersey is here. Visit the brand's Instagram to "shop spectacular limited-edition sets embellished with Swarovski crystals," with Kim informing her own followers that the items are "available now."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The purposefully blurry footage, taken by visual artist Indiana Piorek, focused on Kim's enormous cleavage and barely-there waist.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The sought-after mother-of-four got bold for the session, which was first shared as a clip on the SKIMS Instagram page. More than 18,000 people have liked it as of this writing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The video only included glimpses of Kim, giving viewers close-up views and various viewpoints of the influencer. Screenshots of Kim's favourite scenes from the video were added to her slideshow of better-quality lingerie photos.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They were shadowy and hazy, with a spotlight on Kardashian and her attractive figure. She showed off a naked version of the set in addition to two distinct variations of the outfit.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The reality TV star's face was expertly painted to highlight her beautiful features. Kanye West's ex-wife videotaped portion of the upload while holding an iPhone with a black cover on it.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In recent months, Kim and Piorek have collaborated often on a variety of projects, including images for Kim's personal social media. The gritty content offers a look back at content development because it is evocative of 90s VHS tapes.

