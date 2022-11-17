Kim Kardashian latest bikini pics, video: SKIMS owner launches new holiday collection of SEXY bra, underwear

Kim Kardashian, a 42-year-old businesswoman, slid into two of the brand-new Sparkle Jersey bra and underwear sets from her shapewear firm SKIMS. She set temperatures soaring as she exhibited her curves

Kim Kardashian raised the temperature as she flaunted her unattainable curves in a seductive slideshow uploaded on Instagram. The platinum blonde stunner wore a small black triangle bra and a coordinating thong, displaying her incredibly bustily.

The 42-year-old businesswoman slid into two of the brand-new Sparkle Jersey bra and underwear sets from her shapewear firm SKIMS. (VIDEO)



To make your holiday nights more exciting, Sparkle Jersey is here. Visit the brand's Instagram to "shop spectacular limited-edition sets embellished with Swarovski crystals," with Kim informing her own followers that the items are "available now."

The purposefully blurry footage, taken by visual artist Indiana Piorek, focused on Kim's enormous cleavage and barely-there waist.



The sought-after mother-of-four got bold for the session, which was first shared as a clip on the SKIMS Instagram page. More than 18,000 people have liked it as of this writing.



The video only included glimpses of Kim, giving viewers close-up views and various viewpoints of the influencer. Screenshots of Kim's favourite scenes from the video were added to her slideshow of better-quality lingerie photos.



They were shadowy and hazy, with a spotlight on Kardashian and her attractive figure. She showed off a naked version of the set in addition to two distinct variations of the outfit.

The reality TV star's face was expertly painted to highlight her beautiful features. Kanye West's ex-wife videotaped portion of the upload while holding an iPhone with a black cover on it.

