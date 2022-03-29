BTS's Jungkook with Ariana Grande is it true? ARMYs react and speculate

Pictures of BTS music producer PDogg with Ariana Grande's team have fueled discussion about whether Jungkook and her would collaborate on a single.

BTS is now on its way to Las Vegas. However, Jungkook left a few days before the rest of the lads. According to Big Hit Music, Jeon Jungkook went early to oversee certain arrangements. However, they did not go into much detail. It's probable that BTS is preparing a spectacular performance at the Grammys or at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.



However, astute ARMYs have spotted a trend that has piqued the public's interest. They think that Ariana Grande and Jungkook may work together soon.



He considers her to be one of his favourite vocalists. Furthermore, with the acquisition of Ithaca Holdings by HYBE, BTS and Ariana Grande are now managed by the same label.



Stay Alive, Jungkook's newest song produced by SUGA of BTS, has surpassed 70 million Spotify streams. Jungkook is also the only member of BTS to have survived COVID-19.



Hope is expected to join the rest of the band members next week. The Las Vegas concerts will be massive occurrences. Also see: Today's Top Hollywood News: Will Smith fights Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reconcile for their son, and more

