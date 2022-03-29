Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS's Jungkook with Ariana Grande is it true? ARMYs react and speculate

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Pictures of BTS music producer PDogg with Ariana Grande's team have fueled discussion about whether Jungkook and her would collaborate on a single.

    BTS is now on its way to Las Vegas. However, Jungkook left a few days before the rest of the lads. According to Big Hit Music, Jeon Jungkook went early to oversee certain arrangements. However, they did not go into much detail. It's probable that BTS is preparing a spectacular performance at the Grammys or at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. 
     

    However, astute ARMYs have spotted a trend that has piqued the public's interest. They think that Ariana Grande and Jungkook may work together soon. 
     

    He considers her to be one of his favourite vocalists. Furthermore, with the acquisition of Ithaca Holdings by HYBE, BTS and Ariana Grande are now managed by the same label.
     

    Stay Alive, Jungkook's newest song produced by SUGA of BTS, has surpassed 70 million Spotify streams. Jungkook is also the only member of BTS to have survived COVID-19. 
     

    Hope is expected to join the rest of the band members next week. The Las Vegas concerts will be massive occurrences. Also see: Today's Top Hollywood News: Will Smith fights Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reconcile for their son, and more
     

    It appears like the entire city will be coloured purple. Fans may even stay at BTS-themed hotels. The Permission To Dance event in Las Vegas makes headlines and a big way!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dubai Expo 2020 Ranveer Singh teaches Malhari steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur RBA

    Dubai Expo 2020: Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Malhari’ steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur; video goes viral

    Will Smith says, 'I Was Wrong' apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post RBA

    'I was wrong': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    RRR Box Office With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas Baahubali 2 record drb

    RRR Box Office: With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 record

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film? RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film?

    Recent Stories

    football It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash snt

    It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash

    They are Ravan bhakts, not Ram bhakts: Rajasthan Congress Minister slams BJP over fuel price hike - adt

    'They are Ravan bhakts, not Ram bhakts': Rajasthan Congress Minister slams BJP over fuel price hike

    Goa government to provide 3 cooking gas cylinders free to households from April-dnm

    Goa government to provide 3 cooking gas cylinders free to households from April

    Amid Ukraine conflict, UN chief initiates humanitarian ceasefire efforts - adt

    Amid Ukraine conflict, UN chief initiates humanitarian ceasefire efforts

    Bhushan steel case: Former vice chairman Aarti Singal gets bail-dnm

    Bhushan steel case: Former vice chairman Aarti Singal gets bail

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon