Smita Jaykar reveals SHOCKING details about Aishwarya-Salman love days

Smita Jaykar

Veteran actress Smita Jaykar who played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother in the film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' has revealed shocking details about their relationship.

The incident

She claimed that Salman and Aishwarya fell in love while filming 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', and it worked out for them.

She also recalled an incident in which Salman was chastised by the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for being unable to resist touching her.

Recalling the incident she said, "I remembered a scene from the song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiya' in which Salman had to go all the way around Aishwarya."

"He goes and touches her before moving on. Sanjay asked, 'Why did you touch her? You are not permitted to touch her.' You understand the sensation of touching," she continued.

She went on to say that, "Vo jab naye-naye pyaar mein saara-sara hota hai." Salman said, 'Oh, I didn't know' and the scene was shot again.

