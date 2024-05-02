Kerala man on death row in Saudi jail expected to be released soon as court summons Saudi family

Abdul Rahim, from Kozhikode, Kerala, arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2006 to work as a driver. Around Rs 34 crore was collected for the release of Abdul Rahim, who has been in prison for 18 years and facing the death penalty in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh: Abdul Rahim from Kozhikode, sentenced to death and jailed in Riyadh, may soon be released as court proceedings have commenced. The court summoned the family of the deceased Saudi boy, Anas Al-Shahri after the defendant's lawyer filed a petition seeking an apology. Around Rs 34 crore was collected for the release of Abdul Rahim, who has been in prison for 18 years and facing the death penalty.

Rahim's power of attorney, Siddique Tuvvur, conveyed that the family's lawyer, Mubarak Al Qahtani, informed him of the developments. On April 15, the defense applied to the court, seeking the cancellation of the death sentence, citing the collection of Diya (blood money) as per the royal family's condition, with the family agreeing to pardon. Subsequently, Anas's family was summoned to confirm the authenticity of the petition. The defense counsel and support committee view this as a positive indication.

As the initial step towards release, the heirs of the deceased Saudi boy and the opposing party are negotiating a reconciliation agreement. They are prepared to offer the blood money in the presence of the governorate. The contract will outline the payment method, either through a bank account or certified check. Subsequently, the Indian Embassy will finalize the payment procedures.

Following these steps, court proceedings will commence. In Riyadh, an emergency steering committee meeting, led by Ashraf Vengattu, Chief Patron of Rahim Sahaya Samiti, was convened to expedite procedures, including the reconciliation agreement between the involved parties.

The meeting resolved to request a meeting with the Indian ambassador to discuss the case's progress and the transfer of collected funds to Saudi Arabia. Ashraf Vengattu expressed optimism, stating that Rahim's imminent release reflects the culmination of extensive efforts, supported by an overwhelming display of human compassion through contributions and prayers.

Abdul Rahim, originally from Kozhikode, Kerala, went to Saudi Arabia in 2006 to work as a driver. However, his responsibilities quickly changed when he was tasked with caring for a 16-year-old Saudi boy with physical disabilities who relied on life support. Just 26 days into his new role, while driving with the boy, they encountered a red signal. The boy allegedly urged Abdul to run the light, but Abdul refused. A confrontation ensued, and in the chaos, Abdul inadvertently disconnected the boy's life support, causing him to lose consciousness, leading Abdul to panic. In a panicked state, Abdul failed to get medical attention for the boy, who then passed away.

